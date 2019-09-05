ATLANTA — Max Fried pitched one-hit ball over seven innings to outduel Stephen Strasburg and push the Atlanta Braves a step closer to their second straight NL East title, beating the Washington Nationals 4-2 in the opener of a four-game series between the division’s top two teams Thursday night.
The lone runner off Fried (16-4) was Anthony Rendon, who reached on an infield single with two outs in the first. After that, the Braves left-hander retired his last 19 hitters in the most dominating performance of his big league career. He struck out nine and needed just 90 pitches to breeze past the Nationals.
Mark Melancon made things interesting in the ninth, giving up a two-run homer to Victor Robles and a single to Juan Soto that brought the potential tying run to the plate. Howie Kendrick hit a game-ending groundout.
The Braves jumped on Strasburg (16-5) for two runs in the first, sparked by Ronald Acuña Jr.’s leadoff single. Acuña added to the lead in the fifth with his 37th homer, a drive into the Chop House restaurant.
Trailing the Braves by seven games with just over three weeks left, the wild card-leading Nationals likely needed to win at least three of four in SunTrust Park to have any chance to overtake the Braves and avoid the wild-card game.
Twins 2, Red Sox 1: Left fielder Eddie Rosario threw out Rafael Devers at home plate for the final out to preserve Minnesota’s road win over Boston.
Rosario delivered a strike to catcher Mitch Garver as Devers attempted to score from second on a double off the Green Monster by J.D. Martinez.
Pinch-hitter Willians Astudillo drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning with just the second hit of the night for the Twins, who compensated by capitalizing on nine walks.
Minnesota took two of three in Boston and wrapped up an 8-2 road trip. The Twins extended their AL Central lead to 6§ games over Cleveland and will be back home this weekend hosting the Indians for three games.
Rays 6, Blue Jays 4: Austin Meadows hit his 27th homer, leading the Tampa Bay over visiting Toronto and maintaining the Rays’ half-game lead over Oakland for the AL’s top wild card. Meadows homered off Buddy Boshers (0-3) leading off the seventh for a 5-4 lead and added an RBI double in the eighth against Ryan Tepera.
Rookie Bo Bichette had his second multi-homer game for the Blue Jays, who have lost four straight and 13 of 16.
Cardinals 10, Giants 0: Dakota Hudson pitched six innings of one-hit ball and hit a two-run single for his first big league RBIs as host St. Louis routed San Francisco to maintain its 2§-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.
Paul DeJong hit an early two-run homer, and Paul Goldschmidt singled and scored twice for the Cardinals, who for the sixth time in seven games.
Hudson (15-6) allowed a one-out single in the second to Kevin Pillar and walked Brandon Crawford, then retired 14 of his final 15 batters. He has won five straight starts. Génesis Cabrera finished the four-hitter for his first big league save.
Athletics 10, Angels 6: Robbie Grossman hit a pinch-hit two-run triple over the head of center fielder Mike Trout as part of a seven-run eighth inning as host Oakland rallied to beat Los Angeles to complete a three-game sweep.
Grossman’s triple was the 13th extra-base hit by A’s pinch-hitters this season, tying the Oakland record set in 1968. Overall, the A’s are 23- for-81 in pinch-hit situations.
Jurickson Profar drove in three runs, and Marcus Semien had four hits for Oakland, which moved a game ahead of Cleveland for the second AL wild card.
The Angels’ Mike Trout hit his 45th home run to tie for the major league lead.
White Sox 7, Indians 1: Reynaldo López pitched a one-hitter for his first complete game in 75 career big league starts as Chicago won at Cleveland.
Cleveland lost for the fifth time in seven games. The Indians began the day 5½ games behind AL Central-leading Minnesota and tied with Oakland for the second AL wild card, a half-game behind Tampa Bay.
López (9-12) allowed an RBI double in the second to Kevin Plawecki that scored Jake Bauers, who had walked. López struck out 11, walked three, retired his final 16 batters and threw 109 pitches.
Reds 4, Phillies 3: Phillip Ervin homered leading off the 11th inning as host Cincinnati edged Philadelphia. Ervin hit an opposite-field drive to right off Nick Vincent (1-3) that barely eluded Bryce Harper’s attempt at a leaping catch. Ervin’s sixth home run this season and the second game-ending homer of his career gave the Reds their second straight win and a four-game split. J.T. Realmuto homered and tripled for the Phillies.
Rangers 3, Orioles 1: Rookie Kolby Allard won his third straight start, and Nick Solak hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off John Means in the seventh inning as Texas won in Baltimore. Allard (4-0), a 22-year-old left-hander acquired from Atlanta for reliever Chris Martin on July 30, allowed one run and eight hits in 6ß innings with two strikeouts and two walks.
