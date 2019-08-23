BALTIMORE — Austin Meadows hit his first career grand slam to cap a seven-run second inning, Trevor Richards shined in his second start with Tampa Bay and the Rays extended their impressive road run by beating the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 on Friday night.
Meadows hit a 2-0 pitch from Ty Blach (0-2) deep into the center-field seats to send Tampa Bay to its fourth straight win over Baltimore. The drive was the highlight of an inning in which the Rays got five hits and a pair of walks.
One night earlier, Meadows hit the 259th home run allowed by the Orioles, a major league record. That number now stands at 261.
Tampa Bay has won 11 of its past 12 away games and now sits atop the AL wild card standings. The Rays’ 42-23 road record is the best in the majors.
It’s been a rough season for Richards, who was 3-12 with Miami before being traded to the Rays on July 31 and immediately optioned to Triple-A Durham. The right-hander received a no-decision in his Tampa Bay debut on Sunday against Detroit, giving up two runs in 3ß innings.
Richards (1-0) was dominant in the encore, allowing Baltimore two hits and a walk over six shutout innings, his longest outing since June 8.
Aaron Slegers worked the final three innings, getting his first major league save despite allowing a solo homer to Jonathan Villar.
The Rays’ big second inning featured an RBI double by Kevin Kiermaier and a two-run single by Mike Zunino. Orioles second baseman Hanser Alberto made a diving stop of a two-out grounder but dropped the ball while preparing to throw, thus loading the bases for Meadows.
Blach gave up seven runs and nine hits in four innings. Claimed off waivers from San Francisco on Aug. 3, he’s toting a 12.15 ERA in three starts with Baltimore.
Indians 4, Royals 1: Brad Hand bounced back from his recent struggles to record his 30th save, and Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer as Cleveland held off visiting Kansas City.
The All-Star closer, who had blown three consecutive saves, gave up a leadoff single to Alex Gordon in the ninth. Pinch-hitter Cheslor Cuthbert bounced into a double play, extending his hitless streak to 0 for 39, and Bubba Starling grounded out to end the game.
Hand had allowed seven earned runs and 13 hits over five innings in his previous five appearances.
Lindor also gave his team a much-needed boost. The Indians had lost seven of nine, including a 2-5 trip to New York that ended with a three-game sweep to the Mets.
The All-Star shortstop hit his 22nd homer, a blast to right field off Jakob Junis (8-12) to give Cleveland a 4-0 lead. Tyler Naquin also had a two-run single in the inning.
Pirates 3, Reds 2: Pablo Reyes hit a game-ending RBI single, driving in pinch-runner Joe Musgrove to give host Pittsburgh a win over Cincinnati.
Pittsburgh won for just the ninth time in 39 games since the All-Star break by chipping away at Reds closer Raisel Iglesias (2-9).
The Pirates put together three straight singles to start the ninth, the last a flare to shallow center by Adam Frazier that scored pinch-runner Erik Gonzalez. A sacrifice bunt by Jacob Stallings moved Musgrove to third and Reyes sent a drive to the gap in left-center to give Pittsburgh its eighth straight home victory over the Reds.
Felipe Vázquez (4-1) picked up the win by pitching a scoreless top of the ninth.
Cincinnati rookie Aristides Aquino hit his 12th homer of the month and an RBI double in the eighth while going 3 for 4 to boost his batting average to .338.
