Monacan's boys and girls won Class 4, Region B swim titles on Saturday, and Hanover finished second on both sides. 

Monacan sophomore Shannah Dillman won four titles: the 200-yard medley relay, the 200 individual medley, the 500 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay. Teammate Kelsey Peel won four of her own: the 200 medley relay, 50 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and 100 backstroke. 

Monacan freshman Ryan Hufford won the 200-yard freestyle and was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay teams. The Class 4 state meet is at Collegiate School Aquatics Center on Friday. 

Boys

Team scores: Monacan 463, Hanover 411, Courtland 223.5, Lee-Davis 191, King George 183.5, Patrick Henry 141, Chancellor 100, Spotsylvania 84, Orange 83, Louisa 71, Caroline 42, Eastern View 39, Powhatan 22.

200 medley relay: Monacan (Macomson, Higgins, Raymondson, Johns) 1:38.46; 200 free: Hufford (Mon) 1:44.44; 200 IM: Gordon (Han) 1:56.87; 50 free: Marquis (Orange) 22.35; 100 fly: Raymondson (Mon) 51.85; 100 free: Marks (LD) 48.03; 500 free: Gordon (Han) 4:53.20; 200 free relay: Monacan (Macomson, Hufford, Keane, Johns) 1:29.30; 100 back: Daley (Han) 52.30; 100 breast: Deal (LD) 1:01.48; 400 free relay: Monacan (Hufford, Higgins, Ellis, Raymondson) 3:15.89.

Girls

Team scores: Monacan 483, Hanover 320, King George 310, Courtland 285, Cnancellor 180, Lee-Davis 119, Patrick Henry 91, Powhatan 88, Orange 61, Eastern View 48, Spotsylvania 47, Louisa 26, Caroline 21.

200 medley relay: Monacan (Ritchie, Garrett, Dillman, Peel) 1:51.65; 200 free: Wallin (Mon) 1:54.96; 200 IM: Dillman (Mon) 2:07.23; 50 free: Peel (Mon) 24.66; 100 fly: Ritchie (Mon) 57.43; 100 free: Graham (K George) 53.90; 500 free: Dillman (Mon) 5:08.92; 200 free relay: Monacan (Ritchie, Bunting, Pickels, Peel) 1:40.54; 100 back: Peel (Mon) 59.31; 100 breast: Campbell (Courtland) 1:07.22); 400 free relay: Monacan (Dillman, Wallin, Dillman, Bunting) 3:42.31.

