MONDAY’S OTHER BOWL GAMES
FIRST RESPONDER BOWL
Teams: Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5)
Where: Dallas Time: 12:30 p.m. TV: ESPN Line: Western Kentucky by 3
Notes: WMU freshman receiver Skyy Moore has 13 catches for 287 yards in the past two games. The Hilltoppers’ defense, led by standout safeties Devon Key and Antwon Kincade, has allowed only 200.5 yards passing per game. … WKU defensive end DeAngelo Malone, the Conference USA defensive player of the year, has 90 tackles with 11§ sacks and 21 tackles for loss. … The Broncos boast the MAC’s offensive and defensive players of the year. LeVante Bellamy has run for 1,412 yards and a national-best 23 TDs. Linebacker Treshaun Howard has 132 tackles, including 10§ tackles for loss and five sacks.
MUSIC CITY BOWL
Teams: Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5) Where: Nashville, Tenn. Time: 4 p.m. TV: ESPN Line: Mississippi State by 3½
Notes: Louisville’s run game is led by Javian Hawkins, who has run for 1,420 yards and is averaging 5.9 yards a carry. The Bulldogs rank 56th nationally defending the run, allowing 148.6 yards a game. … Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill, a first-team all-SEC pick, led the conference with 1,347 yards rushing and eight 100-yard rushing games. … Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham has thrown 20 TD passed with only five interceptions. … Tommy Stevens will start at QB for Mississippi State with freshman Garrett Shrader likely out with an upper-body injury suffered during bowl practices.
REDBOX BOWL
Teams: California (7-5) at Illinois (6-6) Where: Santa Clara, Calif. Time: 4 p.m. TV: Fox Line: California by 6½
Notes: Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters has passed for 1,611 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He faces a Bears pass defense that has allowed 15 touchdown passes, third-best in the Pac-12. … California All-America linebacker Evan Weaver needs 21 tackles to break the NCAA single-season record. The Pac-12 defensive player of the year, Weaver has 173 tackles. Three times this year he’s had 21 or more in one game. … Bears safety Jaylinn Hawkins has nine career interceptions, tied for seventh among active players. … The Illini lead the nation with six defensive TDs and is second with 18 forced fumbles.
