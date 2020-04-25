monday’s tv
AUTO RACING
Noon and midnight — MASN2, NHRA 2018 at Atlanta
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m. — MASN, 1996 ALDS Game 1: Cleveland at Baltimore
12:30 p.m. — MASN, 1996 ALDS Game 2: Cleveland at Baltimore
4:30 — MASN, April 9, 2018: Atlanta at Washington
7 — MASN, Sept. 6, 2012: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
Midnight — MASN, April 17, 2005: Arizona at Washington
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m. — ACC, 1995 ACC tournament: Wake Forest at North Carolina
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 a.m. — ESPNU, 2018 Big 12 championship: Texas at Oklahoma
11 — ESPNU, Sept. 29, 2018: Baylor at Oklahoma
2 p.m. — ACC, 2017 Belk Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M
2 — ESPNU, 2020 Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin
4:30 — ESPNU, Nov. 16, 2019: Arizona at Oregon
7 — ESPNU, Sept. 28, 2019: Clemson at North Carolina
8 — FS1, Nov. 28, 2015: Notre Dame at Stanford
9 — ACC, 2006 ACC championship: Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech
9:30 — ESPNU, Nov. 24, 2018: South Carolina at Clemson
Midnight — ESPNU, 2019 ACC championship: Virginia vs. Clemson
NHL
8 a.m. — NHL, 1979 Stanley Cup Game 5: N.Y. Rangers at Montreal
10 — NHL, 1980 Stanley Cup Game 6: Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders
Noon NHL, 1981 Stanley Cup Game 5: Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders
2 p.m. — NHL, 1982 Stanley Cup Game 4: N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver
4 — NHL, 6 1994 Stanley Cup Game 6: New Jersey at Buffalo
8 — NHL, 1982 Stanley Cup Game 4: N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver
Midnight — NHL, 2019 Winter Classic: Boston vs. Chicago
MOTORCYCLING
3 p.m. — MASN2, AMA Arenacross
8:30 — MASN2, X-Fighters
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
10 a.m. — ACC, 2019 ACC tournament: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
8 a.m. — ACC, 2019: Santa Clara at Wake Forest
TENNIS
9 a.m. — Tennis, 2005 U.S. Open: Federer at Agassi
11:30 — Tennis: 2009 Wimbledon: S. Williams at V. Williams
1:30 p.m. — Tennis: 2009 Australian Open: Nadal at Federer
7 — NBCSN: 1999 French Open
7 — Tennis: 2012 Australian Open: Djokovic at Nadal
10 — NBCSN: 2002 French Open
