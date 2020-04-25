monday’s tv

AUTO RACING

Noon and midnight — MASN2, NHRA 2018 at Atlanta

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m. — MASN, 1996 ALDS Game 1: Cleveland at Baltimore

12:30 p.m. — MASN, 1996 ALDS Game 2: Cleveland at Baltimore

4:30 — MASN, April 9, 2018: Atlanta at Washington

7 — MASN, Sept. 6, 2012: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

Midnight — MASN, April 17, 2005: Arizona at Washington

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m. — ACC, 1995 ACC tournament: Wake Forest at North Carolina

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 a.m. — ESPNU, 2018 Big 12 championship: Texas at Oklahoma

11 — ESPNU, Sept. 29, 2018: Baylor at Oklahoma

2 p.m. — ACC, 2017 Belk Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M

2 — ESPNU, 2020 Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin

4:30 — ESPNU, Nov. 16, 2019: Arizona at Oregon

7 — ESPNU, Sept. 28, 2019: Clemson at North Carolina

8 — FS1, Nov. 28, 2015: Notre Dame at Stanford

9 — ACC, 2006 ACC championship: Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech

9:30 — ESPNU, Nov. 24, 2018: South Carolina at Clemson

Midnight — ESPNU, 2019 ACC championship: Virginia vs. Clemson

NHL

8 a.m. — NHL, 1979 Stanley Cup Game 5: N.Y. Rangers at Montreal

10 — NHL, 1980 Stanley Cup Game 6: Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders

Noon NHL, 1981 Stanley Cup Game 5: Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders

2 p.m. — NHL, 1982 Stanley Cup Game 4: N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver

4 — NHL, 6 1994 Stanley Cup Game 6: New Jersey at Buffalo

8 — NHL, 1982 Stanley Cup Game 4: N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver

Midnight — NHL, 2019 Winter Classic: Boston vs. Chicago

MOTORCYCLING

3 p.m. — MASN2, AMA Arenacross

8:30 — MASN2, X-Fighters

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

10 a.m. — ACC, 2019 ACC tournament: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

8 a.m. — ACC, 2019: Santa Clara at Wake Forest

TENNIS

9 a.m. — Tennis, 2005 U.S. Open: Federer at Agassi

11:30 — Tennis: 2009 Wimbledon: S. Williams at V. Williams

1:30 p.m. — Tennis: 2009 Australian Open: Nadal at Federer

7 — NBCSN: 1999 French Open

7 — Tennis: 2012 Australian Open: Djokovic at Nadal

10 — NBCSN: 2002 French Open

