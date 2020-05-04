Monday’s TV
AUTO RACING
Noon and midnight — MASN2, NHRA: 2018 at Denver
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m. — MASN, April 21, 2015: St. Louis at Washington
1 p.m. — MASN, July 15, 1989: California at Baltimore
7 — MASN, May 21, 2018: San Diego at Washington
10:30 — MASN, 1966 World Series Game 4: L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m. — SEC, 2015 national championship Game 3: Michigan vs. Florida
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Midnight — ACC, Feb. 1, 2007: Duke at Virginia
NFL
8 p.m. — ESPN, Sept. 24, 2012: Green Bay at Seattle
NHL
8 a.m. — NHL, 1983 Stanley Cup Game 4: Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders
10 — NHL, 1984 Stanley Cup Game 5: N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton
Noon — NHL, 1985 Stanley Cup Game 5: Philadelphia at Edmonton
2 p.m. — NHL, 1986 Stanley Cup Game 5: Montreal at Calgary
8 — NHL, 1984 Stanley Cup Game 5: N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton
MOTORCYCLING
3 p.m. — MASN2, AMA Arenacross
8:30 — MASN2, Motocross X-Fighters
WOMEN’S SOCCER
7 p.m. — FS1, 1999 World Cup: United States vs. China
9 — FS1, 2011 World Cup: Brazil vs. United States
TENNIS
9 a.m. — Tennis, 1995 Australian Open: Agassi vs. Sampras
3 p.m. — Tennis, 2016 Australian Open: Djokovic vs. Federer
5:30 — Tennis, 2016 Australian Open: Kerber vs. S. Williams
