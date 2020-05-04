Monday’s TV

AUTO RACING

Noon and midnight — MASN2, NHRA: 2018 at Denver

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m. — MASN, April 21, 2015: St. Louis at Washington

1 p.m. — MASN, July 15, 1989: California at Baltimore

7 — MASN, May 21, 2018: San Diego at Washington

10:30 — MASN, 1966 World Series Game 4: L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m. — SEC, 2015 national championship Game 3: Michigan vs. Florida

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Midnight — ACC, Feb. 1, 2007: Duke at Virginia

NFL

8 p.m. — ESPN, Sept. 24, 2012: Green Bay at Seattle

NHL

8 a.m. — NHL, 1983 Stanley Cup Game 4: Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders

10 — NHL, 1984 Stanley Cup Game 5: N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton

Noon — NHL, 1985 Stanley Cup Game 5: Philadelphia at Edmonton

2 p.m. — NHL, 1986 Stanley Cup Game 5: Montreal at Calgary

8 — NHL, 1984 Stanley Cup Game 5: N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton

MOTORCYCLING

3 p.m. — MASN2, AMA Arenacross

8:30 — MASN2, Motocross X-Fighters

WOMEN’S SOCCER

7 p.m. — FS1, 1999 World Cup: United States vs. China

9 — FS1, 2011 World Cup: Brazil vs. United States

TENNIS

9 a.m. — Tennis, 1995 Australian Open: Agassi vs. Sampras

3 p.m. — Tennis, 2016 Australian Open: Djokovic vs. Federer

5:30 — Tennis, 2016 Australian Open: Kerber vs. S. Williams

