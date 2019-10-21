NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson will miss the start of the season after the No. 1 overall draft pick by New Orleans had right knee surgery, sidelining the hyped rookie for nearly two months.
Williamson had his torn right lateral meniscus repaired on Monday. The club said his recovery will last six to eight weeks.
The 6-foot-6, 285-pound former Duke star averaged 23.2 points in four preseason games.
The 19-year-old Williamson turned pro after one season in college, during which he averaged 22.6 points and was voted to the ACC’s all-defensive team. He also averaged 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
He was projected to start immediately at forward for New Orleans, alongside guards Lonzo Ball and Jrue Holiday, forward Brandon Ingram and center Derrick Favors.
Regular season
tips off Tuesday
For five years the NBA Finals have returned to the same spot, the longest run ever in one Western Conference location.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis want to bring them back to Los Angeles. So do Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
With Golden State, which has appeared in the past five Finals, weakened and powerhouse pairs popping up all over the place, this NBA season, unlike many in recent years, is a suspense story.
Both L.A. teams will try to give it a Hollywood ending.
When a whirlwind of player movement was finished, the real winner, as James noted, was Staples Center, which is now home to two title contenders in the Lakers (the way it used to be) and Clippers (the way it’s never been.)
Leonard led Toronto to its first championship last season then joined George with the Clippers, who have never advanced past the second round but are now considered title favorites. Davis was traded to the Lakers, who loaded up quickly after flopping in James’ first season.
Those teams meet Tuesday on opening night, when the regular season gets under way. The Raptors will get their rings in the first game before facing New Orleans.
Toronto won’t be as strong after losing Leonard. That could open the door for MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee or Philadelphia to seize the East title.
The Clippers and Lakers are hardly alone among the contenders in the West. Denver, Portland and Utah figure to be tough. And don’t count out the Warriors, who lost Kevin Durant (to the Nets) and Klay Thompson (injury) but still have two-time MVP Stephen Curry.
Celtics’ Brown gets four-year extension
BOSTON — Boston signed forward Jaylen Brown to a contract extension, beating a Monday deadline to extend the player who has emerged as a key part of the team’s future.
The four-year deal could pay Brown as much as $115 million. The third overall pick in the 2016 draft, Brown averaged 13 points and 4.2 rebounds last season.
Other extensions:
Guard Buddy Hield
- agreed to a four-year contract extension with Sacramento worth $86 million in guaranteed money with up to $20 million in incentives. Hield started all 82 games last season and averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
San Antonio and point guard Dejounte Murray agreed to a four-year, $64 million extension. Murray, who missed last season with a torn knee ligament, averaged 8.1 points and 2.9 assists in 2017-18
- .
Indiana signed power forward Domantas Sabonis
- to a four-year contract extension, reportedly worth $77 million in guaranteed money. Sabonis was the runner-up for the Sixth Man Award last year after averaging 14.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.6 blocks.
Taurean Prince
- parlayed a strong preseason into a two-year, $29 million extension with Brooklyn just a few months after joining the Nets in a trade with Atlanta. He led the Nets with 16.8 points during the preseason, shooting 63.2% from the field and 69.6% (16 of 23) from 3-point range.
Pistons: Detroit waived seven-time All-Star guard Joe Johnson. Johnson, 38, is 46th in NBA history with 20,405 points in a 17-year career.
