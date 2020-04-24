The Philadelphia Eagles pulled a surprise by picking Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the NFL draft.
After taking TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick in the first round, the Eagles made a stunning move Friday to get Hurts at No. 53. Carson Wentz, who signed a $137 million contract extension last season, is Philadelphia’s starter and there’s no quarterback controversy.
Hurts transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma and became a Heisman Trophy finalist last year when he threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns. He’ll provide insurance for Wentz, who started 16 games last season and led the Eagles to the NFC East title but was knocked out of a wild card playoff loss to Seattle with a concussion.
Hurts, 6-foot-1 and 218 pounds, led two elite programs to the College Football Playoffs and put up big numbers both passing and rushing. His passing accuracy and consistency were the biggest questions entering the draft.
Hurts went 26-2 as a starter for the Crimson Tide and was the Southeastern Conference player of the year as a freshman. Then he was benched at halftime of the national championship game against Georgia, with Tua Tagovailoa leading the comeback victory and ultimately winning the starting job for the 2018 season.
Other highlights from second round:
- Cincinnati opened the round by selecting Clemson receiver Tee Higgins with the 33rd overall pick, giving No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow a highly regarded target to throw to.
- Chicago took tight end Cole Kmet of Notre Dame at No. 43, giving the Bears 10 tight ends on their roster.
- Baltimore enhanced an already-strong running game by picking Ohio State tailback J.K. Dobbins with the 55th pick. Other running backs picked in the round: Georgia’s D’Andre Swift to the Lions at No. 35, Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor to the Colts at No. 41, Florida State’s Cam Akers to the L.A. Rams at No. 52 and Boston College’s AJ Dillon to Green Bay at No. 62.
- New England’s first pick in the post-Tom Brady ear was for a Division II player. After trading out of the opening round Thursday, the Patriots selected safety Kyle Dugger of Lenoir-Rhyne at No. 37.
Friday
Highlights from the second half of Friday’s first round:
Green Bay made perhaps the most stunning move of the first round, trading up with Miami to draft Utah State quarterback Jordan Love to be the eventual successor to Aaron Rodgers instead of taking a player that could help the Packers win now behind the 36-year-old Rodgers
- .
- Dallas, thought to be eyeing defense with its first pick, bolstered an already strong receiving unit that includes Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup by taking Oklahoma playmaker CeeDee Lamb, an All-American who was a Biletnikoff Award finalist last season.
Tampa Bay traded with San Francisco to move up one spot — from 14th to 13 — to take Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs
- and provide additional protection for Tom Brady.
Receivers dominated the middle of the round, with Las Vegas making the speedy Henry Ruggs the first wideout off the board at No. 12. Ruggs’ college teammate, Jerry Jeudy,went next to Denver at 15 before Dallas grabbed Lamb at 17. Jalen Reagor of TCU went 21st
- to Philadelphia and Justin Jefferson of LSU 22nd to Minnesota. Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk became the sixth receiver to go in the first round when San Francisco took him at No. 25.
Defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City wrapped up the first round by taking the draft’s first running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire of LSU. That gave the SEC 15 picks in the first round, topping the previous mark of 12 set by the ACC in 2006 and matched by the SEC in 2013 and 2017.
