The San Francisco 49ers acquired one Pro Bowl left tackle Saturday and said goodbye to another.
After acquiring seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins, the defending NFC champions later announced that six-time Pro Bowler Joe Staley is retiring.
Staley said a deteriorating neck injury led to his decision to retire after 13 seasons. Staley also missed nine games last season with injuries to his leg and finger.
“The game of football has been a true passion of mine since I was 8, but my body is telling me it is time,” Staley said in a statement. “Football is a physical sport and I have given my all to the game and pushed my limits. Last season was a dream to be a part of, having the opportunity to chase a championship. But, it was by far the most difficult on me and my family.”
Staley was a first-round pick in 2007 and played 181 games over 13 seasons. He was selected to the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2010s and played a big role in San Francisco’s runs to the Super Bowl following the 2012 and ‘19 seasons.
Niners trade away Breida, Goodwin
MIAMI — San Francisco made two other deals on offense, trading running back Matt Breida to Miami for a fifth-round draft pick and receiver Marquise Goodwin to Philadelphia.
The 49ers used the pick from the Dolphins to select West Virginia tackle Colton McKivitz. The Eagles and 49ers flipped sixth-round picks as part of the Goodwin trade, with Philadelphia getting No. 210 and San Francisco receiving No. 190.
Breida averaged 5.0 yards per carry in three seasons with the 49ers and has 67 career receptions. Last year he rushed for 623 yards in 13 games but saw little action late in the season.
Breida is likely to share playing time with Jordan Howard, who was acquired in free agency last month. The Dolphins ranked last in the NFL in rushing in 2019, and 37-year-old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was their leading rusher.
Goodwin spent his first four seasons with Buffalo and past three in San Francisco. He has 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 TDs in his career. He has been plagued by injuries and played 16 games only once in 2017 when he had career highs in receptions (56) and yards (962).
The Eagles selected TCU wideout Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick. The 29-year-old Goodwin joins veterans DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Reagor, 2019 second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward, among others.
