NEW ORLEANS — Quarterback Drew Brees will start for the New Orleans Saints against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, returning from thumb surgery that sidelined him for five games.
Teddy Bridgewater has started the past five games, all victories for the NFC South-leading Saints (6-1).
Brees injured his thumb in the first half of New Orleans’ Week 2 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles when his hand jammed against the arm of defensive lineman Aaron Donald on a throw.
Brees is the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing with 74,845 and completions with 6,621. He had passed for 408 yards and two TDs in about five quarters of play this season before his injury.
Ryan out, Schaub in for Atlanta at QB
ATLANTA — Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan won’t play Sunday against Seattle, ending his 10-year streak of consecutive starts.
Ryan sprained his right ankle last week in a loss to the Rams. The team announced that veteran Matt Schaub, a former UVA standout, will start.
Ryan, the 2016 MVP, has not missed a game since 2009. He has made 154 consecutive regular-season and nine postseason starts.
Schaub will make his first start since 2015 with Baltimore and his first start with Atlanta (1-6) since 2005. He has thrown for 24,952 yards and 134 touchdowns with 90 interceptions in 92 stars in 15 seasons.
Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe), left guard James Carpenter (knee) and backup running back Ito Smith (concussion, neck) also have been ruled out.
Jets cut Osemele
NEW YORK — Kelechi Osemele is no longer a member of the New York Jets. The veteran guard’s contentious standoff with the team, however, is far from over.
The Jets released Osemele a day after he had surgery on his right shoulder in Boston to repair a torn labrum without the team’s approval. New York was made aware of Osemele’s plan to have surgery, but because he was not with the team and the surgery wasn’t authorized, it was considered an unexcused absence.
The Jets had been fining Osemele the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement — $579,000 per week, the amount of each of his game checks — for not practicing. Osemele has filed a grievance with the NFL Players Association against the team.
The root of the conflict has been over when Osemele needed to have the surgery — immediately or after the season. The Jets believe, based on their medical reports, that it is a pre-existing injury Osemele has played through for a while. The offensive lineman, however, said he can no longer take painkillers and needed the surgery now to prepare for next season.
