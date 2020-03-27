OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens won’t have Michael Brockers on their retooled defensive line after all, and now he’s headed back to the Los Angeles Rams.
Baltimore reached agreement on a three-year contract with Brockers last week. But the deal was never sealed in part because Brockers could not take a physical at the team’s training facility due to restrictions by the NFL regarding the coronavirus.
Brockers then re-signed with the Rams on a three-year deal worth up to $31.5 million.
The Ravens had concerns over a lingering ankle sprain Brockers sustained last season. Two independent doctors examined the eight-year veteran, and they found arthritis in the ankle but insisted that Brockers “can play with it.”
That evidently wasn’t good enough for Baltimore.
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Brockers has started at least 14 games in seven consecutive seasons with the Rams while playing all along their defensive line.
Losing Brockers is a blow to the Ravens, who envisioned the eight-year veteran as part of a defensive line with Brandon Williams and newcomer Calais Campbell, obtained in a trade with Jacksonville.
After reaching an agreement with Brockers, the Ravens gave up on retaining free agent Michael Pierce, who signed with the Vikings, and traded Chris Wormley to Pittsburgh. That leaves a sizable void that Baltimore thought had been filled by Brockers, who last year had a career-high 63 tackles.
Zuerlein joins Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are going to let two proven kickers go at it in the offseason for a change.
The Cowboys and kicker Greg Zuerlein agreed on a $7.5 million, three-year contract, with $2.3 million guaranteed. The deal with Zuerlein comes just a few days after the Cowboys re-signed Kai Forbath, who made all 10 kicks last season after replacing the shaky Brett Maher.
“Greg the Leg” had issues similar to Maher in the last of eight seasons with the Rams in 2019. Zuerlein was strong from 50-plus yards but struggled on shorter kicks. The 32-year-old’s accuracy has tailed off in the two seasons since connecting on a career-best 38 field goals in 40 tries in 2017, when Los Angeles reached the Super Bowl.
Vikings: Minnesota re-signed two more of their own free agents, with new contracts for running back Ameer Abdullah and center Brett Jones.
Abdullah has been the team’s primary kickoff returner since being claimed off waivers from Detroit in 2018. Jones, a backup, joined the Vikings in a trade with the New York Giants before the 2018 season.
Lions: Detroit agreed to a contract with linebacker Reggie Ragland, who started 32 games the past three seasons with Kansas City.
The Lions also reached a one-year agreement with linebacker Elijah Lee, a three-year veteran who played with San Francisco last season.
