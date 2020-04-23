Cardinals bring back Gonzalez on one-year deal
TEMPE, Ariz. — Kicker Zane Gonzalez signed a one-year contract to stay with the Arizona Cardinals.
Gonzalez, 24, was a restricted free agent and was offered a one-year tender in March. He was open to shop for other offers but ultimately re-signed with the Cardinals in a deal announced Thursday.
Gonzalez is in his third NFL season after playing in college at Arizona State. He was 31 of 35 on field goals last season and 34 of 35 on extra points.
ESPN: Dolphins made
move for No. 1 pick
The Miami Dolphins called the Cincinnati Bengals several times in recent weeks in an attempt to obtain the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Bengals, however, turned down the Dolphins and took LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the top pick.
The Dolphins reportedly had been trying to obtain the Detroit Lions’ No. 3 pick (without giving up the No. 5 pick) to take an offensive tackle, but their ultimate goal may have been to try to land the top pick to draft Burrow. This scenario would indicate that the Dolphins were trying to trade the No. 3 and No. 5 picks to Cincinnati for the No. 1 pick.
The Dolphins, who also own the No. 18 and No. 26 picks in the first round, likely tried to package those selections in an attempt to pull off the trade with Cincinnati. The Dolphins, who have five first-round picks in the next two drafts, have a league-high 14 selections in this draft.
Miami used its first pick, No. 5 overall, on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama.
Bills: Buffalo picked up the fifth-year option on cornerback Tre’Davious White’s contract.
By exercising their option, the Bills retained White’s rights through the 2021 season, during which his salary will bump up to about $10 million, based on an average of the top 32 salaries at his position.
White has been a starter since being selected in the first round of the 2017 draft out of LSU. He earned his first All-Pro selection last season, when he finished tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions. Overall, White has 12 interceptions, with five coming in games decided by seven or fewer points, in 47 games.
Steelers: Pittsburgh pass-rusher Bud Dupree signed his franchise tender. The Steelers placed the tag on Dupree last month and will pay him $15,828,000 in guaranteed money this year, assuming they don’t sign him to a multi-year contract before 4 p.m. July 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.