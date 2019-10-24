FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have made a trade to try to upgrade their roster during their bye week for the second straight year, although this move isn’t quite as bold.
The Cowboys acquired defensive lineman Michael Bennett from New England for a conditional late-round draft pick in 2021.
The open week for Dallas (4-3) was after seven games last year as well, when they sent their first-round pick in this year’s draft to Oakland for receiver Amari Cooper. The Cowboys’ new No. 1 target has proven to be a big boost for QB Dak Prescott and Dallas’ offense.
Bennett had just returned to the Patriots after serving a one-game suspension for what he said was a “philosophical disagreement” with defensive line coach Bret Bielema.
Bennett, 33, is familiar with Dallas secondary coach and passing game coordinator Kris Richard. They were together for five seasons in Seattle.
A three-time Pro Bowler, Bennett had his best season in 2015 with the Seahawks, when he had a career-high 10 sacks. He’s had nine sacks twice, most recently last year in his only season with Philadelphia, one of the Dallas’ NFC East rivals.
Bennett had 2½ sacks in six games with the Patriots. He has 65½ sacks for his career.
Skins’ Peterson active vs. former team
MINNEAPOLIS — Washington running back Adrian Peterson was active against his original team in Minnesota, despite an ankle injury that had him listed as questionable.
Peterson played 10 seasons for the Vikings, winning the NFL MVP award in 2012. He’s in his second year with the Redskins.
The Redskins deactivated starting safety Montae Nicholson with an ankle injury, with Troy Apke taking his place in the lineup.
For the Vikings, wide receiver Adam Thielen was previously ruled out with a hamstring injury. Rookie Olabisi Johnson took his place in the starting lineup.
Jets, Osemele in conflict over surgery
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Adam Gase is keeping the focus of his team on the field, not the escalating feud off it.
The New York Jets coach opted to not address the standoff between the team and guard Kelechi Osemele, who is having surgery on his right shoulder Friday — whether or not the team approves it.
“You have to ask those guys,” Gase said, referring to the Jets’ front office. “I haven’t been involved in this. My job is to coach the team.”
Osemele says he needs surgery now on his torn labrum and can’t play through the pain, while the Jets think the guard can hold off and remain on the field, based on medical reports.
New York has been fining Osemele for sitting out practice, saying it is “conduct detrimental to the team,” and Osemele and his representatives have filed a grievance against the Jets. The team had not yet approved Osemele having the surgery.
The NFL Players Association released a statement saying it supports Osemele and is “considering all options to protect” him. The Jets have not commented publicly on the situation, which could soon become a legal matter.
Jaguars: Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus needs surgery to repair a core muscle injury and is expected to miss four to six weeks. The 330-pound Dareus has 13 tackles in six games this season. Dareus, a ninth-year pro, has 365 tackles and 37½ career sacks in nine seasons with Buffalo and Jacksonville. The Jaguars acquired him two years ago in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick.
Lions: Detroit signed safety Marcus Gilchrist to fill the roster spot vacated earlier in the week by a trade that sent starting safety Quandre Diggs to Seattle. Gilchrist started every game last season for Oakland. He has 14 interceptions in 98 starts since his rookie year in 2011 with the Chargers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.