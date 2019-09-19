DAVIE, Fla. — Desperate for help, the Miami Dolphins are turning to Josh Rosen.
The second-year pro will replace Ryan Fitzpatrick this week as the starting quarterback and try to jump-start a team that has been outscored 102-10 in the first two games.
Rosen can’t fix all of the rebuilding Dolphins’ many problems, but he’s considered a potential franchise quarterback and will make his first start for Miami at Dallas on Sunday.
The Dolphins also claimed former Cowboys first-round pick Taco Charlton off waivers. The defensive end was drafted in 2017, had four sacks in his first two seasons and was released Wednesday.
Rosen was traded in April after only one season with Arizona, who took him in the first round of the 2018 draft. The Dolphins are eager to stop a revolving door at the position, and Rosen will be their 21st starter since Dan Marino’s last game 20 years ago.
Regardless of how Rosen plays, the Dolphins are expected to use one of their three first-round picks in 2020 on a quarterback.
Fitzpatrick, 36, was never considered a long-term solution and had a passer rating of 39.9 in the first two games. Rosen takes over an offense that netted 38 yards in the first three quarters of Sunday’s 43-0 loss to New England as Miami was shut out at home for the first time since 2010.
Rosen came off the bench in the fourth quarter and went 7 for 18 for 97 yards with an interception. He had two long passes dropped.
Rosen was the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft but became expendable in Arizona when the Cardinals used the No. 1 overall pick to select Kyler Murray. A day later, the Dolphins acquired Rosen for two draft picks.
Jets’ Adams rails at NFL over fine
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jamal Adams is throwing a penalty flag on the NFL.
The New York Jets safety is appealing his fine from the league for a roughing the passer call against Cleveland and said officials later acknowledged they made a mistake after the game.
The NFL doesn’t dole out fines or discipline players unless a play in question is deemed to be against the rules. Despite Adams’ claim the officials apologized, the league ultimately ruled the correct call was made to penalize him for the play.
Adams ranted on Twitter late Wednesday night, calling the NFL a “joke” for fining him $21,056 for his hit on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in the first quarter of New York’s 23-3 loss Monday night. He shoved Mayfield with his left forearm just after the Cleveland star threw a pass.
Browns banged up
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland could be missing several starters Sunday night when they face the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.
Tight end David Njoku (wrist), linebacker Christian Kirksey (chest), right tackle Chris Hubbard (foot) and safeties Damarious Randall (concussion) and Morgan Burnett (leg) missed practice Thursday.
Njoku broke his right wrist in Monday’s win over the Jets and may need surgery. Kirksey, one of the team’s captains, also may be facing an operation. Hubbard was in a walking boot Thursday.
Raiders: Oakland acquired wide receiver and returner Trevor Davis in a trade with Green Bay for an undisclosed 2020 draft pick. Regular Raiders returner Dwayne Harris is dealing with an ankle injury.
