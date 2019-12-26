Titans’ Henry says
he’ll play Sunday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry maked it very clear he will play Sunday against Houston with a playoff berth on the line the Titans.
The Titans (8-7) downgraded Henry to questionable with a sore left hamsting just before Houston clinched the AFC South with a win last weekend in Tampa Bay, then deactivated Henry in a 38-28 loss to New Orleans a day later. The Titans still ran for 149 yards with a group effort.
Even with being given a game off, Henry still ranks third in the NFL in rushing (1,329 yards) and is tied for third in the league with 13 rushing touchdowns. The Titans are hoping he can secure the franchise’s second playoff berth in three seasons and second since the 2008 season.
Henry practiced fully Thursday, and coach Mike Vrabel said the running back looked great in Tuesday’s session before taking Wednesday off.
Raiders’ Jacobs has surgery, may play
Oakland rookie running back Josh Jacobs underwent a minor surgical procedure on his left leg on Christmas night, but the team still hopes he’ll be able to play in Denver on Sunday.
Jacobs’ surgery was to deal with an infection, not the result of an injury, the Raiders confirmed in a statement.
Even without the news of Jacobs’ infection, there was some concern whether he’d be able to play in Oakland’s regular-season finale as the Raiders try to clinch a playoff berth. Jacobs has missed two of the last three games because of a fractured shoulder.
Oakland, which needs to beat the Broncos on Sunday and get some help from other teams to make it to the postseason, will turn to Jalen Richard and Deandre Washington again if Jacobs can’t go. Jacobs has set the Raiders’ rookie rushing record this season with 1,150 yards despite already missing two games.
Landry’s hip pain result of back fracture
BEREA, Ohio — Jarvis Landry has been plagued by hip pain since the Cleveland receiver reported to training camp in late July.
The Pro Bowl wide receiver revealed the origin of his injury Thursday.
Landry said he was diagnosed with a fractured bone at the base of his spine early in the summer, limiting his practice time throughout this season and potentially requiring surgery to correct the problem.
Landry has played in all 15 games, leading the team with 81 receptions, 1,092 yards receiving and five touchdown catches. He earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection in six seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.