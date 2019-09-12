FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sam Darnold is sick and sidelined — likely for several weeks.
New York Jets coach Adam Gase announced Thursday the second-year quarterback has mononucleosis and will miss at least the team’s game against Cleveland on Monday night.
Trevor Siemian will start in Darnold’s place and could be the starter moving forward until Darnold recovers. The Jets have a game at New England in Week 3 before their bye week. They then have games at Philadelphia, at home against Dallas and New England before a road game at Jacksonville on Oct. 27 to cap a rough opening stretch.
When a reporter pointed out that mono usually take several weeks from which to heal, Gase nodded.
“Oh, I’m aware,” Gase said. “Good thing we’ve got the early bye week.”
Darnold was sent home by the team Wednesday with what Gase said was “strep throat or something.” Team doctors later told Gase that antibiotics weren’t working as quickly as expected, leading to the diagnosis.
“He’s going through some of these tests to kind of see where he’s at with all this,” Gase said. “I know he’s out this week. Then, past that, I’ll have more information as we go.”
Gase said Luke Falk will be promoted from the practice squad to serve as Siemian’s backup. The Jets could also look to sign an experienced quarterback for depth.
But, for now it will be Siemian leading New York’s offense.
Siemian was signed as a free agent after spending last season with Minnesota. The 27-year-old quarterback played in Denver his first three NFL seasons, and is 13-11 as a starter. He has thrown 5,686 yards and 30 touchdowns with 24 interceptions.
The injury news wasn’t limited to Darnold.
Nearly overshadowed in the stunning news about the quarterback was Gase announcing that running back Le’Veon Bell would be among the players sitting out of practice because of a sore shoulder. He underwent an MRI, which revealed no major damage.
Bills rookie Dodson suspended six games
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NFL suspended Buffalo rookie linebacker Tyrel Dodson for six games as a result of an alleged altercation with his girlfriend at a nightclub in Scottsdale, Ariz.
A league investigation ruled Dodson violated the league’s personal conduct policy. Dodson was an undrafted rookie free agent out of Texas A&M, and signed with Buffalo on May 9. He faces misdemeanor charges for domestic violence and disorderly conduct for the altercation, which took place on May 25.
Vikings: Minnesota placed wide receiver Josh Doctson on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Doctson will be a candidate to return later this year. Doctson, a first-round pick of Washington in 2016, was cut by the Redskins at the end of training camp. Doctson was picked up by the Vikings and was inactive for their first game.
