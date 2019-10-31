Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 687 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA NORTHAMPTON IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 28 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA AMELIA CHESTERFIELD CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS CITY OF RICHMOND GOOCHLAND HANOVER HENRICO LOUISA POWHATAN IN EAST CENTRAL VIRGINIA CHARLES CITY ESSEX KING WILLIAM KING AND QUEEN NEW KENT RICHMOND WESTMORELAND IN NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA CAROLINE IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA BRUNSWICK CITY OF PETERSBURG DINWIDDIE NOTTOWAY PRINCE GEORGE IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA CITY OF EMPORIA GREENSVILLE JAMES CITY SOUTHAMPTON SURRY SUSSEX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMELIA COURTHOUSE, ANTE, BACONS CASTLE, BARHAM, BARNETTS, BEACH, BON AIR, BOOTH FORK, BOTTOMS BRIDGE, BOYKINS, BRAYS FORK, BROWNS CORNER, BRUNSWICK, BRYANTOWN, BUFFORD CROSSROADS, BURRUSS CORNER, BUSCH GARDENS, CARET, CEDAR FORK, CENTER CROSS, CENTERVILLE, CHAMPLAIN, CHESTER, CHESTERFIELD, CHIPPOKES STATE PARK, CHRISTENSONS CORNER, CHULA, CLANCIE, CLARESVILLE, COLONIAL BEACH, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, CORBIN, COURTLAND, COWIE CORNER, CREWE, CROAKER, DAWN, DENARO, DRAGONVILLE, DUNBROOKE, DUNNSVILLE, DURAND, EAGLETOWN, EARLS, EDGERTON, EMPORIA, EMPORIA AIRPORT, EMPORIA RESERVOIR, EWELL, FIVE FORKS, FORT LEE, GARYSBURG, GASTON, GLEN ALLEN, GOOCHLAND, GREEN PLAIN, GRESSIT, GROVE, GUM FORKS, GWALTNEY CORNER, HOG ISLAND GAME RESERVE, HOWERTONS, IVOR, JETERSVILLE, KING AND QUEEN COURT HOUSE, LAWRENCEVILLE, LITTLE PLYMOUTH, LOUISA, MANNBORO, MASCOT, MATTAPONI, MEADOWVILLE, MECHANICSVILLE, MIDLOTHIAN, MINERAL, MOSELEY, MOUNTCASTLE, NEW KENT AIRPORT, ORAPAX FARMS, PETERSBURG, POOLESVILLE, POWHATAN, QUINTON, REAMS, RICH SQUARE, RICHMOND, ROXBURY, SANDSTON, SCOTTS FORK, TALLEYSVILLE, TRIPLET, VALENTINES, VULTARE, WAKEFIELD, WARSAW, WAVERLY, WAYSIDE, WEST POINT, AND WHITE PLAINS.