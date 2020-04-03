Trubisky, Foles to battle
for Bears’ starting QB job
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears declared the quarterback competition between Mitchell Trubisky and newcomer Nick Foles an open one on Friday.
General manager Ryan Pace made that clear during a conference call, saying both players are “embracing” the battle that will play out whenever offseason workouts begin.
Coach Matt Nagy stressed that Trubisky will be the first quarterback on the field whenever practices begin, But he planned to give Trubisky and Foles equal time with the starters.
Pace largely staked his reputation to Trubisky when he traded up a spot with San Francisco to draft him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, taking him over Patrick Mahomes, who went 10th to reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City, and Deshaun Watson, who went two picks later to Houston. And the results have been mixed.
Trubisky was selected to the Pro Bowl after his second season. But instead of taking another big step forward last year, he struggled as the Bears stumbled to an 8-8 record and missed the playoffs after winning the NFC North at 12-4 in 2018.
Pace said after the season the Bears remained committed to Trubisky as their starter, though they weren’t ruling out bringing in a veteran to push him. They did just that when they acquired Foles from Jacksonville last month. Foles led Philadelphia to victory in the 2018 Super Bowl and was named MVP of the game.
The Bears also signed linebacker Barkevious Mingo and re-signed linebacker Isaiah Irving to one-year contracts. Drafted sixth overall by Cleveland in 2013, Mingo has 10 sacks and four forced fumbles in seven seasons with the Browns, New England, Indianapolis, Seattle and Houston. Irving has played primarily on special teams in three seasons with the Bears.
Chiefs rework contract
with receiver Watkins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wide receiver Sammy Watkins and Kansas City agreed on a restructured one-year contract that gives the franchise much-needed salary cap relief.
Watkins will make $9 million in base salary but that incentives could drive the total package to $16 million. More important for the club, the deal will give the Chiefs about $5 million in salary cap savings ahead of the NFL draft.
Watkins was headed into the final year of a $48 million, three-year contract, and he was scheduled to make $13.7 million in base salary and count a prohibitive $21 million against the cap. That made him an immediate candidate to either restructure his contract or be released, and the Chiefs were able to make the numbers work to keep him in the fold.
The big knock on Watkins throughout his career has been his health. But he’s also been an effective complement to wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce when he’s been healthy, catching 92 passes for 1,192 yards and six touchdowns in 24 games.
His value was never more apparent than during their Super Bowl run. Watkins caught two passes for 76 yards in the Chiefs’ comeback win over Houston, had seven catches for 114 yards and a score in the AFC title game against Tennessee, then caught five passes for 98 yards as his team rallied in the fourth quarter to beat San Francisco for the title.
Buccaneers: Tampa Bay re-signed free agent backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert to a one-year contract. The 10th-year veteran, the 10th overall pick in the 2011 draft, spent all of last season on injured reserve after hurting his shoulder during the preseason. He has started 48 of 56 games he’s played, throwing for 9,036 yards, 48 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.
49ers: Wide receiver Travis Benjamin and offensive lineman Tom Compton signed one-year deals with NFC champion San Francisco.
Benjamin is a ninth-year pro who has caught 19 touchdown passes and returned four punts for scores in eight NFL seasons. Also a ninth-year pro, Compton is joining his sixth team in six seasons. After playing for Washington from 2012 to 2015, Compton played in Atlanta (2016), Chicago (2017), Minnesota (2018) and for the New York Jets last year.
Lions: Detroit agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Darryl Roberts, who spent the past four seasons with the New York Jets. Roberts, a seventh-round draft pick by New England in 2015, has started 10 games in each of the past two seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.