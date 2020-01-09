Vikings’ Thielen hurts ankle in practice
Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen is listed as questionable to play in the divisional round game Saturday at San Francisco because an ankle injury that occurred in practice.
Thielen wore a wrap on his left ankle Thursday. He said he got tangled up with a teammate on the field Wednesday but declined to specify the nature or severity of the injury.
Thielen, who had seven catches for 129 yards in last week’s first-round win over New Orleans, played in only eight full games during the regular season, limited by a hamstring injury he aggravated twice.
Ravens’ Ingram, Andrews questionable
Baltimore running back Mark Ingram (calf) and tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) are listed as questionable for Saturday night’s divisional-round game against Tennessee.
Ingram, who rushed for 1,018 yards and 15 touchdowns in the regular season, returned to practice Thursday for the first time since straining his calf Dec. 22 against Cleveland. He was a limited participant.
Andrews has been limited all week. He led the Ravens this year with 64 catches, 852 yards receiving and 10 TD receptions.
Titans LB Brown out
Tennessee starting linebacker Jayon Brown will miss the Titans’ AFC divisional playoff game with Baltimore because of an injured shoulder.
Brown, third on the Titans in tackles, played about 10 snaps last week in a first-round win over New England before hurting his shoulder. Brown’s speed will be missed against Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Cornerback Adoree Jackson practiced fully after missing the past two days. He will be available for a second straight game after missing four games with a foot injury.
Redskins hire former Panthers executive
Washington made their latest move in an organizational overhaul by hiring former Carolina executive Rob Rogers as senior vice president of football administration.
Rogers fills a key role in the front office vacated by the departure of senior vice president of football operations Eric Schaffer. Rogers worked closely with new Redskins coach Ron Rivera during Rivera’s nine seasons in Carolina while serving as the team’s executive director of player finance and football research.
Rogers fills a void left by Schaffer’s somewhat surprising exit. Schaffer was widely considered a strong candidate for a bigger role after the firing of president Bruce Allen but now will be looking for a new NFL job after 17 seasons with Washington.
Eagles: Philadelphia fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch. Groh, a former quarterback at Virginia, joined the Eagles as wide receivers coach in 2017 when the team won the Super Bowl. He was promoted to offensive coordinator after that season when Frank Reich left to become the head coach at Indianapolis. Walch joined the team in 2018 as assistant receivers coach and was promoted last year.
Falcons: Tight end coach Mike Mularkey, a former Tennessee Titans coach, is retiring. Mularkey also served as a head coach in Buffalo and Jacksonville. He was 36-53 in six seasons.
