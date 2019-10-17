Giants’ Barkley likely to return Sunday
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Running back Saquon Barkley was a full go in practice on Thursday for the second straight day, and most expect the second-year running back to play on Sunday against Arizona for the first time since hurting his right ankle on Sept. 22 against Tampa Bay.
Barkley rushed for 237 yards with a 6.4-yard average per carry and a touchdown in the Giants’ first 2½ games. The running game has slowed with him out.
Running back Wayne Gallman and defensive tackle Olsen Pierre practiced fully Thursday. Both players were in the concussion protocol. Gallman was hurt against Minnesota on Oct. 6 and Pierre was injured four days later against New England.
Wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who also was hurt against the Vikings, is still in the concussion protocol and likely will not play Sunday.
Jets linebacker Mosley says he’ll play Monday
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — C.J. Mosley broke his own news with an announcement the New York Jets and their fans have been waiting to hear for weeks.
“I’m playing Monday night,” the star linebacker declared Thursday.
The Jets will have Mosley against the undefeated New England Patriots, a week after they got quarterback Sam Darnold back after he missed three games with mononucleosis.
Mosley has been sidelined since injuring his groin during the Jets’ season-opening loss to Buffalo. He participated in individual drills Thursday for the first time in his recovery process and felt good afterward.
Coach Adam Gase likened Mosley’s imminent return to getting a franchise quarterback back, saying “it’s that impactful.” The Jets signed Mosley to a five-year, $85 million deal in March after he played his first five NFL seasons in Baltimore.
Steelers’ QB Rudolph cleared after concussion
PITTSBURGH — Quarterback Mason Rudolph will return to the starting lineup after being cleared by an independent neurological consultant following a concussion he sustained against Baltimore on Oct. 6.
Rookie Devlin Hodges filled in for Rudolph during a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week.
Rudolph left in the third quarter of an overtime loss to the Ravens when he was knocked unconscious after taking a shot to the head by Ravens safety Earl Thomas.
Raiders: Oakland signed tight end Darren Waller to a multiyear contract extension. Waller has been one of the biggest bright spots for the Raiders this season. He leads the team with 37 catches through five games for 359 yards and 17 first downs. Waller entered the year with just 18 career catches for Baltimore and Oakland after being drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round in 2015.
Saints: New Orleans signed running back Zach Zenner, who spent the previous four seasons with Detroit. Zenner joins a squad that could be thin at running back this week if Alvin Kamara, who has missed practice this week because of knee and ankle injuries, is unable to play Sunday at Chicago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.