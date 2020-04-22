TAMPA, Fla. — Rob Gronkowski planted the seed for a NFL comeback when he played catch with Tom Brady two months ago.
He told the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback he was getting an itch to play again if the “right opportunity” presented itself.
Brady, on the verge of becoming a free agent and signing a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was more than intrigued.
“We had a little conversation. There was no pressure on either side. We actually got together just to throw the football,” Gronkowski recalled Wednesday, a day after the Bucs completed a trade to acquire the four-time All-Pro tight end from the New England Patriots.
“We rarely talked about what his decision was going to be or where I’m at. But we did talk about ... I’m kind of getting that fire underneath me again.”
The Bucs sent a fourth-round pick — No. 139 overall — to the Patriots in exchange for a seventh-round selection (No. 241) and Gronkowski, who retired 13 months ago after nine seasons and winning three Super Bowl rings with New England.
Gronkowski, 30, was one of the most dominant tight ends in the league with the Patriots, compiling 521 career receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns — third-most TD receptions by a tight end in NFL history behind Antonio Gates (116) and Tony Gonzalez (111).
The five-time Pro Bowl selection is one of just four tight ends, along with Gonzalez, Jason Witten and Travis Kelce, who’ve had four seasons with 1,000-plus yards receiving. With 28 career 100-yard games, Gronkowski ranks second to Gonzalez (31).
He said he walked away from the game after helping the Patriots win the Super Bowl in February 2019 to give his body a chance to heal from numerous injuries during his career.
“I was getting opportunities throughout the whole retirement to come back, which is special. ... But I’ve always said I wouldn’t come back unless I’m feeling good, feeling healthy and feeling like I’m ready to go,” Gronkowski said.
During his nine seasons in New England, the Patriots won nine division titles and appeared in eight AFC championship games, advancing to five Super Bowls. In 16 career playoff games, he has 81 catches for 1,163 yards and 12 TDs.
The Bucs have played just 15 postseason games in the club’s 44-year history, none since 2007.
Harvin says he’s ready to return
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Percy Harvin is planning an NFL comeback nearly four years after his last game.
The former standout at Landstown High in Virginia Beach and the University of Florida expects to get invited to a training camp this season and show his 32-year-old body still has what it takes to be an elite playmaker.
“It’s destiny,” Harvin said. “There’s always been something to stop me coming back. But things started slowly leading back to football and the desire started coming back.”
The biggest step came after hip surgery last August in Gainesville. Doctors found a blockage he said may have been there since high school.
“Just had a lot of things that needed to be fixed,” said Harvin, who turns 32 next month.
Harvin helped lead Landstown to a state championship in 2004 and the Gators to a national championship in 2008. Minnesota chose him with the 22nd overall selection in the NFL draft in 2009. After four productive seasons in Minnesota, the Vikings traded him to Seattle for a trio of picks. He was limited to six games over two years with the Seahawks, who shipped him to the New York Jets in the middle of the 2014 season.
Harvin played his final two years (2015-16) in Buffalo, where he caught 21 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown. He has 4,026 yards receiving, 927 yards rushing and 32 total TDs in 75 NFL games
