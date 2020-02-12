ANAHEIM, Calif. — St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester remained hospitalized and was undergoing tests Wednesday one day after suffering a cardiac episode and collapsing on the bench during a game in Anaheim.
General manager Doug Armstrong said Bouwmeester, 36, was unresponsive after collapsing on the bench Tuesday night. A defibrillator was used and he regained consciousness immediately before being taken to an Anaheim hospital.
“He is doing very well and is currently undergoing a battery of tests. Things are looking very positive,” Armstrong said during a news conference in Las Vegas.
Teammates Vince Dunn and Alex Pietrangelo immediately called for help after Bouwmeester slumped over with 7:50 left in the first period. Emergency medical personnel rushed to the Blues bench. After a couple of minutes, Bouwmeester was taken out on a stretcher through a tunnel under the stands as players stood in shocked silence on the ice. The game was postponed.
Pieternagleo said he visited Bouwmeester in the hospital Tuesday night and the rest of team got to see him via FaceTime.
“It was important for us to see him. It made everyone feel a lot better that he was in good spirits,” Pietrangelo said.
The last player to collapse on an NHL bench before Bouwmeester was Dallas forward Rich Peverley in 2014. Peverley had an irregular heartbeat, and the quick response of emergency officials made sure he was OK. Detroit’s Jiri Fischer had a similar episode in 2005.
Bouwmeester is in his 17th season and his fitness and conditioning has always been a source of pride. He helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup last season and won an Olympic gold medal with Canada in 2014.
Canadiens: Montreal captain Shea Weber will be out four to six weeks with a sprained left ankle. The defenseman was injured during a game in New Jersey on Feb. 4. An All-Star this season, Weber has 13 goals and 21 assists in 55 games.
Capitals: Washington center Evgeny Kuznetsov is day-to-day because of an upper body injury suffered during the second period of Monday’s loss to the New York Islanders. The Capitals are unsure whether Kuznetsov, who has 19 goals and 27 assists in 53 games, will travel on their three-game road trip that starts Thursday in Colorado, but he will be evaluated over the next few days.
Jets: Winnipeg and coach Paul Maurice agreed to a multi-year contract extension. In his seventh season as Jets coach, Maurice has guided Winnipeg to the playoffs three times, including a run to the Western Conference final in 2018.
