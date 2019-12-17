The deer come at all hours.
My wife will walk toward the kitchen for breakfast, look into the backyard and say, “Deer.”
I’ll say, “What dear?”
She’ll say, “No. Deer.”
“No what, dear?
“No. Deer.”
This goes on for a few minutes. It’s no wonder it takes us so long to get out of the house each morning.
Finally, I’ll understand she’s talking deer, not dear. And I’ll go to take a look.
I’m thankful for the deer, and I might be the only one in our neighborhood who has that sentiment.
“Deer” is a four-letter word in our little area of the city, not just because there are four letters in “d-e-e-r”, but primarily because deer will eat almost every meticulously planted and carefully nurtured flower and bush in every yard.
Evidence at our house also indicates they’ll come to the edge of the deck and eat flowers out of pots.
That takes some nerve.
I understand the occasional anger of my wife and neighbors.
I also do not know a rose from a rhododendron, so my investment in flora and fauna is far lower than that of those who live around me.
The deer constantly amaze me.
One afternoon, I took something to the composter and surprised a small group of deer while they relaxed behind our neighbor’s fence. Two were sitting, several more were standing nearby. One was in my neighbor’s yard.
I told everyone to stay cool, I wouldn’t be there long and no one had to leave.
The deer in the yard jumped over the 3-foot high fence, gracefully and from a dead standstill. It was an impressive athletic feat.
Then, despite my assurances, the deer dispersed.
Despite this lack of trust on the deer’s part, I’m thankful for that memory.
The James River isn’t far from our house, and I’m thankful for that. I’m thankful I get to cross it every day, thankful to watch the steam rise from it on cold November mornings, thankful to watch the water surge over trees and rocks when it is deep and powerful from spring rains and snow melts and thankful to see those trees and rocks when the river is near its ebb in the summer.
I’m thankful wildlife around the river wander through our neighborhood.
There’s a raccoon that walks onto our deck and enjoys having stare downs with one of the cats. The raccoon doesn’t seem the least bit nonplussed when I step out and ask, “Can I help you? Isn’t there someplace you need to be?”
It doesn’t seem rabid, merely curious and not the least bit intimidated by humans. This is not an attractive trait in a raccoon.
On mornings when I’ve left home before the sun rises, I’ve caught sight of a skunk skittering across the road.
On evening walks, we have experienced the aroma of skunks. We do not follow our noses and instead head in the opposite direction as quickly as possible.
I’m thankful the skunks find our area accommodating and even more thankful they keep their distance.
Several times I’ve seen foxes not far from the house. They are skinny and frazzled and squinting, either from the headlights on my car — I try to remember to drive slowly and keep the high beams on late at night — or from the midday sun.
These foxes are not nearly as well-groomed as their cartoon counterparts. Apparently, living in the woods, even near the river, and hunting for food every day is not as easy, enjoyable or fashionable as you might think.
Geese fly overhead almost every evening in the spring and summer. Their flying formations are impressive. Their honking is entertaining. Their demeanor on the ground is something less than cordial or attractive.
They hiss and flap their wings if you step into their space. If you happen to have bread, they demand it immediately and always want more.
One morning while driving out of the neighborhood, a car ahead of me came to a sudden stop. This baffled and annoyed me, until I drove closer.
A string of geese was crossing the road, oblivious to the world around them. I suppose I shouldn’t expect much from creatures whose tiny heads have room only for tiny brains.
Then I read that if, while flying in their V-formation, a goose gets shot or injured or sick and drops out, two geese will join it and stay with it until it recovers or dies.
If this is true, I’m thankful these obnoxious creatures have such an evolved sense of caring.
We care about animals at our house. In 40-plus years of marriage, we have never been without at least one cat. The occasional dog has been part of the family as well.
This is our third house, and we have cried over graves for a cat at each one.
Pepper rests in our backyard now. She arrived one bitterly cold winter morning, her head sticking out the top of my wife’s zippered sweatshirt.
My wife had been on a walk and encountered this black kitten, helpless and seemingly hopeless and could not leave her behind.
Soon after arriving, Pepper’s hind legs went numb. She dragged them behind her when she walked. My wife took her to vet and during the exam asked if this kitten should have some shots.
The vet said we should wait to see if Pepper made it.
Pepper was walking the next day. For the rest of her life, when Pepper was badgering us to be fed or clawing a piece of furniture, I’d ask my wife, “Do you think she’s going to make it?”
Pepper did not mellow with age. When we adopted two feral kittens, she was put out.
When we adopted a 90-pound, 8-year-old English chocolate Labrador retriever, whose retrieving days were in his past and who actually liked cats, Pepper had had it. She retreated to the second floor and refused to come down.
Ever.
When we moved to our new neighborhood, Pepper finally relaxed. She went outside. She ignored the dog and the no-longer-feral cats.
At the age of 18, she began to show signs the end was near. We took her to the vet one Saturday, just before we were leaving on a week’s vacation. We expected him to say, “It’s time to let her go.”
But he didn’t.
We left for the beach. Our youngest son stayed at our house, and each day we expected a call telling us Pepper had died.
The call never came.
We returned on a Friday. The next morning, I was in the backyard when my wife called me into the house.
“Don’t be upset,” she said. “Pepper just died.”
Pepper had gone into our bathroom, laid on the rug and passed away.
I will always believe Pepper waited to see the humans who had given her a chance at life before leaving this life.
When I come in from a walk or run through the neighborhood, I go to our backyard, circumnavigate the paths my wife has carefully and lovingly laid out through her various plantings and landscaping and stop at Pepper’s grave.
I tip my hat and tell her I’m thankful she gave us that last chance to say goodbye.
