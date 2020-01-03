BOISE, Idaho — Nathan Rourke accounted for 241 yards of offense and ran for a touchdown to help Ohio beat Nevada 30-21 on Friday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Ohio (7-6) rebounded from a 1-3 start for its fifth straight winning season under coach Frank Solich. The 75-year-old received a two-year contract extension this week.
Nevada (7-6), which dismissed defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel and two other defensive position coaches at the end of the regular season, didn’t find much of an answer for Ohio’s high-powered offense until the fourth quarter.
The Wolf Pack also were missing three key defensive starters, suspended for their participation in a fight in a loss to rival UNLV in the regular-season finale.
Ohio raced to a 20-9 lead and scored the first 10 points of the third quarter before holding off Nevada’s late rally.
The Bobcats lost leading rusher O’Shaan Allison late in the first quarter with an undisclosed injury. De’Montre Tuggle took over, rushing for 97 yards and a touchdown to spark a ground attack that finished with 285 yards on 50 carries spread among five players.
Rourke tied Kareem Wilson’s school record for career rushing touchdowns of 49. Wilson played from 1995-98.
Gator Bowl
Tennessee 23, Indiana 22 (Thursday): The Volunteers scored two touchdowns in a late 30-second span, using an onside kick to help erase a double-digit deficit and holding on to stun the Hoosiers in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.
The Volunteers (8-5) closed out coach Jeremy Pruitt’s second season with their sixth consecutive victory and won their fourth straight bowl, first since 2016.
Logan Justus missed an extra point in the third quarter that turned out to be costly and was wide right on a 52-yard field goal attempt with 2:12 remaining. Justus’ kick had the distance but sailed just outside the right upright.
Tennessee punted with 1:02 remaining, but Indiana failed to get back into field goal range.
The Hoosiers (8-5) looked to be in control in the second half after scoring two touchdowns in a 1:13 spans, the second one coming on Jamar Johnson’s 63-yard interception return, and adding a pair of field goals.
Indiana was up 22-9 before Tennessee scored twice in the final 5 minutes to retake the lead.
Quavaris Crouch scored on a 1-yard plunge and then fellow running back Eric Gray recovered a surprise onside kick that barely went the mandatory 10 yards. Gray scored from 16 yards out a few plays later to put the Vols on top for good.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.