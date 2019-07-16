LOCAL GOLF
Hole-in-One
Bob Putney, 137-yard sixth hole at Lakeside, 8-iron, playing with Rob Bickford, Steve Foster and Dave Rittenhouse.
Mickey Baker at Brookwoods GC, 115-yard No. 11, pitching wedge, playing with Frank Fussle, Dan Sullivan and Kenny Alspaugh.
