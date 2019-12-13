Richmond Times-Dispatch sports columnist Paul Woody is retiring at the end of the year. For 40 years, Woody has entertained readers with his unique look at the world of sports.
To celebrate his time at the RTD, Woody has picked his favorite columns. Twelve of them will run in the Times-Dispatch beginning on Dec. 14.
Also, please RSVP for "A night with Paul Woody," which will take place at the Times-Dispatch on January 7 at 6:30 p.m.
The 12 Days of Woody (one each day until Dec. 25):
March 12, 1995: WOODY: Toughness abounds at Rainbow Games
June 28, 2016: WOODY: How I spent my summer vacation
April 20, 2007: WOODY Activity gives way to serious feeling of emptiness
Nov. 26, 2015: WOODY: Well, someone has to be thankful for the deer
Aug. 10, 2000: WOODY: Simple things keep Jansen a happy man
April 6, 2019: WOODY: Kyle Guy makes three terrific, amazing, spectacular free throws
April 6, 1994: WOODY: What 'experts?' Which children? Not mine, girl, I can tell you that
May 29, 2000: WOODY: Father left a legacy of love
July 13, 1994: WOODY: Pantry ball joins other family sports
Jan. 13, 2019: WOODY: J.D. Gibbs' death brings parents worst fear to Gibbs family
June 2, 2015: WOODY: My Life: Taking stock after 40 years of marriage
Other Woody favorites:
June 3, 2019: WOODY: From public housing to UVA, Corvell Poag has a scholar-athlete story like no other
Nov. 28, 2019: WOODY: Life-threatening heart condition brings heartfelt responses to Godwin's Seidenberg and his family
Sept. 8, 2017: WOODY: Love and marriage have made being Dale Earnhardt Jr. easier and more enjoyable
June 26, 2005: WOODY: 100 Meters at 95? . . . (Taking on the world record holder in 100 meters in the 95-99 division from a world away)
The Lovely Mrs. Woody chimes in on being married to a sports writer
