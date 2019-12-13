Richmond Times-Dispatch sports columnist Paul Woody is retiring at the end of the year. For 40 years, Woody has entertained readers with his unique look at the world of sports.

To celebrate his time at the RTD, Woody has picked his favorite columns. Twelve of them will run in the Times-Dispatch beginning on Dec. 14.

The 12 Days of Woody (one each day until Dec. 25):

March 2, 1995: WOODY: A driveway donnybrook teaches the value of older brothers

March 12, 1995: WOODY: Toughness abounds at Rainbow Games

June 28, 2016: WOODY: How I spent my summer vacation

April 20, 2007: WOODY Activity gives way to serious feeling of emptiness

Nov. 26, 2015: WOODY: Well, someone has to be thankful for the deer

Aug. 10, 2000: WOODY: Simple things keep Jansen a happy man

April 6, 2019: WOODY: Kyle Guy makes three terrific, amazing, spectacular free throws

April 6, 1994: WOODY: What 'experts?' Which children? Not mine, girl, I can tell you that

May 29, 2000: WOODY: Father left a legacy of love

July 13, 1994: WOODY: Pantry ball joins other family sports

Jan. 13, 2019: WOODY: J.D. Gibbs' death brings parents worst fear to Gibbs family

June 2, 2015: WOODY: My Life: Taking stock after 40 years of marriage

Other Woody favorites:

June 3, 2019: WOODY: From public housing to UVA, Corvell Poag has a scholar-athlete story like no other

Nov. 28, 2019: WOODY: Life-threatening heart condition brings heartfelt responses to Godwin's Seidenberg and his family

Sept. 8, 2017: WOODY: Love and marriage have made being Dale Earnhardt Jr. easier and more enjoyable

Feb. 8, 2019: WOODY: 'He never gives up': Glen Allen manager with autism is coach for a night

May 13, 2016: WOODY: W&M gymnast considers his life with 14 siblings a blessing

Nov. 11, 2004: WOODY: Budda on the Bench: A column on Hal Nunnally’s passing

Nov. 25, 2004: WOODY: Redskins’ strength coach John Hastings gets a liver transplant

Feb. 10, 1993: WOODY: Ashe had no “Yes buts . . ." After his name

June 26, 2005: WOODY: 100 Meters at 95?  . . . (Taking on the world record holder in 100 meters in the 95-99 division from a world away)

May 18, 1994: WOODY: IF I AIN’T SHOOTING, START SUBSTITUTING

April 23, 1999: WOODY: A Blessedly Ordinary Night (on the Columbine Shooting)

May 16, 1999: Athletes’ Actions are Remembered Whether They’re Role Models or Not

Oct. 29, 2003: WOODY: Remembering Archie Henderson

