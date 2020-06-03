In this time of intense and rapid change, it’s not only worth monitoring the most vocal protestors, but also those who are more comfortable following than leading.
It’s a pattern that has played out across several hot-button topics in recent years — a slow shift in public sentiment, followed by a rapid change once a tipping point is hit.
Scrolling through my email inbox on Monday, it appears America is reaching that point on the issue of police brutality, specifically toward minorities.
Notable sports figures often weigh in following major events or protests. And the past weekend brought a flood of statements and speeches from all corners of the sports world.
Two stood out as particularly noteworthy: Michael Jordan and Nick Saban.
Jordan has been in the spotlight over the past months as the main character in the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance,” chronicling his final season with the Chicago Bulls.
One episode focused on his reluctance to wade into politics, revisiting his famous statement, “Republicans buy shoes, too.” Offered a platform to revise or regret those words, Jordan instead confirmed them.
Forbes estimated that Nike’s Jordan Brand brought in $3.14 billion in sales last year.
Yet on Sunday, Jordan, now the owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Bobcats, went a different direction.
He wrote, in part: “I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.”
He continued: “We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability. Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all.”
Saban is one of the nation’s most famous coaches. His Alabama football teams are perennial title contenders in the ultra-competitive Southeastern Conference.
Alabama is hardly known as a bastion of liberal ideology. Last November, President Donald Trump attended a game between the Crimson Tide and LSU. When Trump was shown on the stadium’s video board, he received an extended ovation and chants of “U-S-A!”
Those are the boosters who keep Saban well compensated.
Yet as Trump called for “LAW & ORDER” on Twitter, here was Saban: “I am shocked and angered by the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. We’re at an important moment for our country, and now is the time for us to choose kindness, tolerance, understanding, empathy, and most importantly … it’s time to love each other.”
He quoted Martin Luther King Jr., then concluded: “We are all part of this and we must banish these types of injustices in not just our country, but our world. The ultimate future of our nation is in our hands, and like the teams I’ve been privileged to coach, we must depend on and respect each other no matter our differences. We must come together as a society and treat one another with respect and dignity.”
To be clear, public sentiment remains far from unanimous.
Saban’s top rival, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, had little to say, and NFL owners (seven of whom donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund) continued to resist calls for policy changes.
But Jordan and Saban represent a mainstreaming of the opinion that police brutality toward minorities is a systemic issue that must be addressed.
If they’re representative of the culture at large, it could mean a seismic shift is on the way.
Consider these other venues where major changes have taken place: In the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s, Americans mostly had the same thought on legalizing marijuana — that it wasn’t a good idea.
But from 2005-13 the percentage of adults in favor of legalization jumped by 22%, making it a majority opinion.
Similarly, in 2004, just 31% of the country approved of same-sex marriage. In 2017, that number had jumped to 62%.
Change is gradual, until it isn’t anymore.
In 2017, a CBS poll showed that a majority of Americans disapproved of NFL players kneeling in protest during the national anthem.
Businesses took their cue from those numbers, largely staying out of the fight.
Three years later, it’s no longer sound business to ignore the noise — coaches and star athletes now feel they have more to lose by staying silent.
