Rivers prepares for final scheduled start in Oakland

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis, left, greets Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Chargers in Oakland, Calif. From his first career start in 2006 to some riveting comebacks and crushing defeats, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has had plenty of memorable experiences playing against the Raiders at the Oakland Coliseum. So there will be a bit of nostalgia when Rivers plays his final scheduled game there Thursday night, Nov. 17, 2019, when the Chargers (4-5) take on the Raiders (4-4) in a game crucial for both teams' playoff hopes. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

 Ben Margot

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Comment by Greg Cote, Miami Herald; prediction by staff columnist Paul Woody

Tags

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription