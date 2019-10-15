20161214_SPO_JMUFBp01 (copy)

Rashard Davis, a former star at James Madison, was selected by the DC Defenders in the XFL draft.

 DANIEL LIN/DAILY NEWS-RECORD

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription