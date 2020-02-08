You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
VIRGINIA...NORTH CAROLINA...
JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF
RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES
APPOMATTOX RIVER ABOVE FARMVILLE AFFECTING AMELIA...CUMBERLAND AND
PRINCE EDWARD COUNTIES
MEHERRIN RIVER AT LAWRENCEVILLE AFFECTING BRUNSWICK COUNTY
NOTTOWAY RIVER NEAR STONY CREEK AFFECTING SUSSEX COUNTY
CASHIE RIVER NEAR WINDSOR AFFECTING BERTIE COUNTY
FOR THE LOWER ROANOKE BASIN...INCLUDING WINDSOR...MODERATE FLOODING
IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE.FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...
INCLUDING RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.FOR THE
APPOMATTOX BASIN...INCLUDING FARMVILLE...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING
AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE.FOR THE CHOWAN BASIN...INCLUDING
LAWRENCEVILLE...STONY CREEK...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS
EXPECTED TO CONTINUE.
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR...
THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM
* FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS
CANCELLED.
* AT 08:30 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 10.9 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 13.7 FEET BY
EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE SUNDAY
EVENING.
* AT 13.0 FEET...APPROXIMATELY 20 ACRES OF LOWLAND FLOODED IN
VICINITY OF GAGE.
THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 13.7 FEET ON
DEC 10 2009.
&&
