...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
VIRGINIA...NORTH CAROLINA...
APPOMATTOX RIVER AT MATTOAX AFFECTING AMELIA...CHESTERFIELD AND
POWHATAN COUNTIES
NOTTOWAY RIVER NEAR STONY CREEK AFFECTING SUSSEX COUNTY
CASHIE RIVER NEAR WINDSOR AFFECTING BERTIE COUNTY
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA..
JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF
RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES
FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR
FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE.FOR THE APPOMATTOX
BASIN...INCLUDING MATTOAX...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.FOR THE CHOWAN
BASIN...INCLUDING STONY CREEK...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS
EXPECTED TO CONTINUE.FOR THE LOWER ROANOKE BASIN...INCLUDING
WINDSOR...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE.
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR...
THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM
* UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED.
* AT 08:30 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 12.2 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY
TONIGHT.
* AT 12.0 FEET...FLOOD STAGE. MINOR FLOODING ALONG BOTH BANKS, NO
DAMAGE AT THIS LEVEL.
THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 12.2 FEET ON
APR 22 2015.
&&
