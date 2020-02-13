Breaking
Jennifer King, set to join Redskins staff, will be NFL's first African American female coach
W&M's standout freshman punter faces breaking-and-entering, sexual-battery charges
From Bologna to Charlottesville, a mother's love drives UVA's Tomas Woldetensae
Thomas Dale's Joe Sloan is rising up the football coaching ranks at Louisiana Tech
He came to America to win a basketball scholarship. Then his heart stopped mid-game.
