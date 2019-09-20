NASCAR

Martin Truex, Jr., of Bass Pro Shops Toyota, heads for a practice of the Monster Energy NASCAR CUP Series at Richmond Raceway in Richmond on Friday, September 20, 2019.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription