Giants Redskins Football

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, center right, gets between Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) and running back Saquon Barkley, second from left, during an argument in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. Redskins' Montae Nicholson (35) looks on. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

@michaelpRTD

Tags

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription