20191206_SPO_DIAMONDp01

The new fence will include green padding by the start of the 2020 season.

 JOHN O'CONNOR/TIMES-DISPATCH

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

Tags

Load comments

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription