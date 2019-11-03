Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 20S TO AROUND 30 DEGREES EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, EASTERN, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&
breaking
The Redskins fail to score a touchdown for the third-straight game, play it safe with Haskins in his first start
TRENDING NOW
-
Nationals closer and former UVA star Sean Doolittle on declining White House invite: 'I just can't do it'
-
Friday night highlights: Scores, stats, photos and the player of the week poll for Nov. 1
-
Bryce Perkins dominates as UVA beats UNC to claim sole possession of first place
-
Virginia Tech comes seconds from upsetting Notre Dame, only to watch the Irish steal victory away
-
Benedictine grad Patrick Beilein resigns as Niagara's basketball coach for personal reasons
Latest Local Offers
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.