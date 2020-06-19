Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PLEASE USE EXTREME CAUTION IF VENTURING NEAR RIVERBANKS. MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY SHOULD RISING WATER THREATEN YOUR SAFETY. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/AKQ. CLICK ON THE RIVERS AND LAKES ICON BENEATH THE POINT AND CLICK FORECAST MAP. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO FOR FURTHER UPDATES... && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM. * FROM THIS EVENING TO SATURDAY MORNING...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 08:30 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 10.2 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 12.3 FEET BY AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE TOMORROW. * AT 12.0 FEET...FLOOD STAGE. MINOR FLOODING ALONG BOTH BANKS, NO DAMAGE AT THIS LEVEL. THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 12.4 FEET ON APR 21 2019. &&