Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN GOOCHLAND... NORTHWESTERN HENRICO...WEST CENTRAL HANOVER AND EAST CENTRAL POWHATAN COUNTIES... AT 553 PM EDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR MANAKIN, OR NEAR TUCKAHOE, MOVING NORTH NORTHWEST AT 25 MPH. WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH AND HALF INCH HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. IN ADDITION...RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF UP TO 1 INCH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... TUCKAHOE, OILVILLE, SABOT, MANAKIN, WYNDHAM, MONTPELIER, LAUREL, CROZIER, SANDY HOOK, VONTAY, COATESVILLE, JOHNSONS SPRINGS, GOODALL, SHORT PUMP, SUBLETTS, ROCKVILLE, DABNEYS, GILMAN AND DUMBARTON. IF YOU SEE LIGHTNING OR HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE AT RISK! TAKE SHELTER INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. IF YOU CANNOT FIND SHELTER IN A BUILDING A VEHICLE PROVIDES SAFETY FROM LIGHTNING.