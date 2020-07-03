On Feb. 7, it seemed that the Washington Redskins had finally put a long-running debate over the team name to rest.
Public pressure had been waning since a 2016 Washington Post poll showed 9 in 10 Native Americans weren't offended by the name. Team sponsors had stood by owner Dan Snyder's franchise, and the political winds had changed, too. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, once a staunch opponent, announced that day that her town "can't wait to welcome back the Washington Redskins" into a new stadium.
In the six months since, a perfect storm of events now has the team closer to a name change than it has ever been.
On Friday, Snyder announced that the Redskins will conduct a "thorough review of the team's name," noting that the organization will solicit input from all relevant parties.
The release came after three of the team's biggest corporate partners expressed public disapproval of the name, as requested by a group of 87 investment firms and shareholders earlier this week. FedEx and Pepsi each issued statements requesting a change, and Nike pulled team gear from its online store. FedEx CEO Frederick Smith is a minority owner of the team.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hinted that behind-the-scenes movement had been underway.
“In the last few weeks, we have had ongoing discussions with Dan, and we are supportive of this important step,” Goodell said of the review.
ESPN's Adam Schefter, known for breaking many of the league's major stories, wrote this: "Let's be clear: There's no review if there's no change coming."
After decades of public pressure from activist groups, how did things heat up so quickly?
The first major domino was an erosion of support from other NFL owners, an insular group of 31 of the country's wealthiest men who are loath to criticize one another, lest that criticism someday be returned.
But as the Redskins struggled on the field, and fans began to abandon the team in droves, they worried their own personal wealth would take a hit.
The league's TV contract encompasses all 32 teams, but the networks paying billions of dollars each year do so for the rights to the marquee matchups that draw tens of millions of viewers - think Steelers vs. Patriots, or Packers vs. Cowboys.
The four NFC East teams have long been an integral part of that package. Washington, Dallas, Philadelphia and the New York Giants all play each other twice a year. All are cornerstone franchises whose 12 games against each other often occupy the coveted 4:25 p.m. and Sunday night television slots.
But as the Redskins have faded from relevancy, six of those 12 games have lost their luster from a national perspective. One source with a different team told The Washington Post that getting the Redskins on the right track was important for everybody.
“We have to help him do what’s best for himself and best for the league,” the person said, requesting anonymity. “I hope this is a wake-up call because that franchise is so important.”
Secondly, the balance of power has changed in Ashburn. Longtime team president Bruce Allen was fired in December, and new coach Ron Rivera has been given a mandate to transform the team's culture.
Allen, son of legendary coach George Allen and brother of a former Virginia senator, embraced the team's name and heritage, as well as conservative politics in general - under his watch, Snyder donated $1 million to President Donald Trump's inaugural committee (Trump is staunchly pro-name).
Rivera, who is Hispanic, has long been an advocate for social change, and was one of the league's most prominent voices in embracing the Black Lives Matter movement. The coach shied away from the name-change debate, though, until Friday's statement.
“This issue is of personal importance to me," he wrote. "And I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military.”
The third major factor has been the racial protests, and an increased awareness of social justice causes, across the country in recent weeks.
Bowser, who had come around on the name, now says she won't allow the team to build a new stadium on the land occupied by RFK Stadium without a name change.
Two players, who wished to remain anonymous, weighed in via text message with The Times-Dispatch on Friday. One supported the change, the other worried that it would detract from the larger issue of police brutality in America but was generally supportive.
Ultimately it is the money that will talk the loudest - if big corporations like FedEx, Nike and Pepsi disassociate from the team, it's hard to imagine the league allowing the name for much longer.
Several potential names have been floated for a rebranding - "Hogs," to pay tribute to the team's famed offensive line, "Redtails," a tribute to a group of Black aviators that also allows the "HTTR" (Hail to the Redskins) branding to continue, and "Warriors," which would allow the team to continue using its spear logo.
A search of the U.S. Trademark database Friday showed that neither Snyder nor the company he created to own the Redskins, Pro-Football, Inc., has registered claims on any new names in the past year.
Making the change during the coronavirus pandemic could help avoid a fan backlash - if no fans are permitted at games this fall, there would be no risk of the team being booed when it took the field, or other such protests. Then if fans return in 2021, the new name would have had a year to sink in.
Still, the possibility remains that Snyder opts not to make a change. Surveys have consistently indicated that many of the team's fans are fiercely opposed. Snyder is one of them. He once told USA Today: "We'll never change the name. It's that simple. NEVER — you can use caps."
That was 7 years ago. It still felt like a safe prediction when the calendar turned to 2020. Now, the name is on shakier ground than ever before.
Hail to the Redskins!!!
Just change the logo to a redskin potato and be done with it.
Mr. Sanders -- Why not honor redskin peanuts?
Fedex should stick to carrying packages and not naming football teams. Fedex is really low on the list of names I'd turn to for virtue if it didn't require virtue shipped quickly overnight.
Nike, the company that makes a fortune on selling products made in Chinese sweatshops to ghetto kids for big bucks and lectures anyone who criticizes Chinese repression of freedom is virtue signalling on football team merchandise. Maybe they can get some millionaires to lecture us on Chinese freedom and American oppression.
If native Americans wanted the Skins to change their name, it's likely because of decades of sub-mediocre football. I doubt changing the name will improve the team, but, heck, coaching rotations and player changes haven't done much, so give it a try.
Do you think changing the name of a football team will overcome decades and trillions of dollars of failed social programs?
The article said that Fred Smith (of FedEx) was a minority owner of the team. He is as white as one can be - definitely not a minority. LOL!
