ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Felix Rosenqvist passed Pato O’Ward on the next-to-last lap and earned his first career victory Sunday in the second half of an IndyCar doubleheader at Road America.
Rosenqvist won by 2.8699 seconds and became the first driver other than Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon to take an IndyCar race this year. Dixon’s three-race winning streak ended with a 12th-place finish.
O’Ward and Rosenqvist were both chasing their first career victories, and they traded the lead throughout the second half of the race.
O’Ward, who had the pole position, pulled ahead in the 43rd of 55 laps. Rosenqvist gradually cut into his lead and finally passed him at Turn 7 of this 14-turn road course that’s just over 4 miles long.
Rosenqvist became the first Swede to win an IndyCar race since Kenny Brack’s 2002 victory at Mexico City. Rosenqvist had two second-place finishes last year.
Alexander Rossi, who won at Road America last year, finished third for the best result of what has been a disappointing season for the Andretti Autosport driver. Rossi ranked second in the point standings in 2018 and was third last year, but he hadn’t finished higher than 15th in any of the first three races this season.
Rosenqvist’s victory at least temporarily ended Dixon’s season-long dominance. Dixon started the year with victories at Texas and Indianapolis before winning Saturday at Road America.
This weekend’s doubleheader marked the first time spectators were allowed during this pandemic-delayed season. IndyCar organizers allowing fans on a case-by-case basis as they rely on local and state health guidelines wherever the races are held.
Dixon was the first driver to win three straight IndyCar events since Simon Pagenaud did it in 2006.
Hamilton captures Styrian Grand Prix
SPIELBERG, Austria — Lewis Hamilton won the Styrian Grand Prix from pole position to clinch an 85th career win and move within six of Michael Schumacher’s Formula 1 record.
Most of Schumacher’s wins were during a dominant spell with Ferrari, but his old team is struggling badly. For the second time in the past four races, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel crashed into each other and went out.
Hamilton’s record-extending 89th career pole on a rain-drenched track was one of his best in extreme conditions, but during the race he was hardly challenged as he finished 13.7 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and 33.7 ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
Bottas won last weekend’s season-opening Austrian GP on the same Red Bull Ring track in Spielberg at the foot of the Styrian mountains — hence the name change.
Despite the big margin of Hamilton’s win, Bottas maintains he can challenge for the F1 title. He leads in points 43-37.
“I have no reason to doubt any of my ability or skills. I know what I’m capable of,” the Finnish driver said. “I really feel some improvements in my driving since last year that’s why I’m confident it will be a good battle for the championship this year.”
Red Bull driver Alexander Albon did well to fend off persistent attacks from Racing Point’s Sergio Perez and finished fourth ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Perez, who dropped to sixth after touching wheels with Albon late on.
McLaren’s Carlos Sainz Jr. started from third and finished ninth, but collected a bonus point for the fastest lap.
Torrence takes Top Fuel crown in NHRA return INDIANAPOLIS — Billy Torrence won in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series return, beating Doug Kalitta in the Top Fuel final in the NHRA Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway. The drivers raced in front of limited fans in the first of two straight events at the track in the NHRA’s return from a more than four-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic. The NHRA Summernationals are next week. Matt Hagan won in Funny Car, Jason Line in Pro Stock and Ryan Oehler in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Hagan raced to his 34th victory, beating Tommy Johnson Jr. with a 4.328 at 215.00 in a Dodge Charger. Line drove to his 51st win, running a 6.647 at 207.21 in a Chevrolet Camaro to edge Jeg Coughlin. Oehler won for the first time, topping Mike Smith.
