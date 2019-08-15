DETROIT — The Seattle Mariners overcame a slow start and found a way to get past the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.
Kyle Seager drove in three runs, including two in a three-run third inning, and the Mariners topped the Tigers with a 7-2 victory.
“I don’t think we were ready to go in the first couple innings,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It was a day game and we were still waking up.”
Mallex Smith stole two bases in three attempts, giving him 34, the most in the majors.
“I thought I had a great jump on the third one, but (John) Hicks got me,” he said.
The Mariners won two of three in the series after losing eight of their previous nine, thanks in large part to Seager. He hit three homers in Tuesday’s win and drove in six runs.
“Kyle had some big hits for us,” Servais said. “We haven’t had many series wins lately, so this is a good way to start the road trip.”
Detroit finished 4-7 on its 11-game homestand to fall to 17-43 at home. The Tigers need to win five of their last 21 games at Comerica Park to avoid reaching 60 losses at home.
“I think our offense was a little better on this homestand — at least it felt that way from the dugout,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. “But we’re not getting enough hits in big situations, and we didn’t do much of anything today.”
After Seattle opener Matt Wisler pitched a scoreless first, Tommy Milone (2-7) took over as the primary pitcher and allowed two runs and six hits in four innings.
“This is something I’m used to, whether I come in for the second, third or fourth,” he said. “I know what day I’m going to pitch and the preparation is somewhat the same. It’s just delayed a bit.”
Milone left after allowing a leadoff single in the sixth, but picked up his first win since May 27.
“With [Miguel] Cabrera coming up, I thought it was a good idea to start using the righties in our bullpen,” Servais said.
Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull (3-11) allowed three runs and six hits in five innings.
Turnbull struck out seven batters in the first three innings, but only retired the side in order in the first. The Mariners put two runners on in the second and scored three runs in the third.
With two outs and a runner on first, Omar Narváez’s double put two runners in scoring position. They both came home on Seager’s double before Austin Nola made it 3-0 with an RBI single.
“The pitch to Seager was just a bad idea,” Gardenhire said. “It’s a 2-2 pitch and he’s gotten him to chase two pitches outside the zone. Throw something in the dirt, don’t throw a curveball down the middle.”
Víctor Reyes led off the fourth with a triple that scooted under Smith’s glove. Dawel Lugo followed with a sacrifice fly to pull Detroit within 3-1 before Miguel Cabrera hit his ninth homer of the season.
“I definitely should have cut that off,” Smith said. “I think it disappeared when I was trying to field it. I got done by a disappearing ball.”
Cabrera, who had a slugging percentage over .500 for 14 straight seasons from 2003-16, is at .399 this year and will finish under .450 for the third straight year.
“I can never be satisfied about anything like this,” said Cabrera, who has become a full-time DH because of knee problems. “I won’t be satisfied unless I’m producing for my team the way I always did.”
Moore led off the seventh with a homer off Matt Hall to move the Seattle lead to 4-2 and Narváez added an RBI single later in the inning.
Smith’s flare to center made it 6-2 in the eighth, and Seager added an RBI single in the ninth.
Marlins 13, Dodgers 7: Last-place Miami turned the tables on NL West leader Los Angeles despite giving up four home runs, including Cody Bellinger’s 40th.
Bellinger, who began the day tied with Christian Yelich and Mike Trout for the major league lead, reached the 40 mark for the first time with a three-run shot into the upper deck in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to 13-7.
Los Angeles had won the previous five games against Miami this year by a combined score of 45-9, including a margin of 33-2 in the past three games.
Brinson, Brian Anderson, Starlin Castro and Jorge Alfaro each had three RBIs, and Jon Berti scored three times as the game literally became the latest laugher in the series. Castro wore a grin crossing the plate in the fifth to make it 7-1.
The last time Marlins had four players with three or more RBIs was in 2006.
Caleb Smith (8-6) needed 106 pitches to get through five innings but allowed only one hit and one run — on Garlick’s homer in the fifth.
Walker Buehler (10-3) allowed five runs in four-plus innings. It was a rare lapse for a rotation that entered the game with a 1.69 ERA this month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.