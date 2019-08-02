NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres hit a first-inning grand slam, left-hander James Paxton cruised after that and the New York Yankees three-hit the Boston Red Sox in a 4-2 victory Friday night.
Boston has lost five straight for the first time since 2015 and dropped 11 1/2 games behind first-place New York in the AL East.
Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer during yet another rocky first inning by Paxton, but Torres bailed him out with his slam off Eduardo Rodriguez (13-5). Paxton (6-6) struck out the side in the second and completed six innings on 100 pitches, allowing two hits and two runs with six strikeouts.
New York earned its major league-leading 35th comeback win and improved to 23-21 when its opponent scores first. The Yankees are the only team in baseball with a winning record in such games.
Yankees relievers Tommy Kahnle and Zack Britton pitched a scoreless inning each, and Aroldis Chapman was perfect in the ninth for his 28th save.
Boston had scored six or more runs in seven straight games against New York, a first in the rivalry. The Red Sox entered the game leading the majors with 640 runs and a .277 batting average.
The Red Sox arrived in the Bronx for this four-game set after standing pat at Wednesday’s trade deadline and having been swept over three games by the Rays at Fenway Park. The reigning World Series champions are four games behind Tampa Bay for the final AL wild card.
The first inning again proved a major obstacle for Paxton. After striking out Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers, he walked Xander Bogaerts and allowed Martinez’s 24th homer. Paxton has given up 11 homers in 19 first innings and has an 11.37 ERA before getting three outs. It was the fifth straight game Paxton allowed a run in the first inning, including when he gave up seven runs in four innings at Fenway Park in his previous outing.
Torres turned on a fastball off the plate inside and lined it out for his slam. That came after Rodriguez allowed DJ LeMahieu’s leadoff single and walks to Aaron Judge and Edwin Encarnación.
Both pitchers settled after the noisy first. Rodriguez covered 6 2/3 innings despite allowing a career-high six walks. He struck out eight and gave up five hits and four runs.
Cubs 6, Brewers 2: Javier Báez homered, doubled twice and drove in three runs, and Chicago topped Milwaukee.
José Quintana pitched solidly into the seventh inning and Jason Heyward also went deep to help Chicago move within one-half game of first-place St. Louis in the NL Central. The third-place Brewers fell 2½ games back of the Cardinals, who had a rare Friday off before starting a two-game series at Oakland.
Quintana (9-7) also singled in a run as he won his fifth straight decision. The left-hander allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out five, and was given a five-run lead en route to beating Milwaukee for the second time in a week.
Ryan Braun hit a solo shot and doubled as Milwaukee lost for the fourth time in five games. Zach Davies (8-5) was roughed up for third straight start, allowing four runs in four innings. Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts, ending his career-best 19-game hitting streak.
Notes
Angels: Catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who returned from a concussion and broken nose Wednesday following a home plate collision last month, has been designated for assignment.
The 33-year-old Lucroy batted .242 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 74 games. He signed with the Angels in December.
Catcher Max Stassi, acquired from Houston on Wednesday, has been added to the 25-man roster.
Dodgers: Pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu has been placed on the 10-day injured list by due to neck soreness. The move was made retroactive to Thursday.
The left-hander leads the majors with a 1.53 earned run average and has 11 wins.
Ryu threw six scoreless innings at Colorado Wednesday while yielding three hits with a strikeout. He left the game after throwing only 80 pitches.
Indians: Right-hander Danny Salazar returned to the injured list with a strained right groin, one day after appearing in his first game in two years.
Salazar, troubled by injuries to his right arm the last two seasons, pitched Thursday for the first time since the 2017 AL Division Series. He allowed two runs in four innings against Houston. Afterward, he said the groin bothered him during the game.
Pirates: South Korean third baseman/shortstop Jung Ho Kang has been designated for assignment. Kang hit .169 with 10 home runs and 24 RBIs in 65 games this season.
The 32-year-old Kang signed with Pittsburgh in January 2015, becoming the first position player to jump directly from the Korean Baseball Organization to the majors.
The Pirates recalled shortstop Erik Gonzalez from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis.
