CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians reportedly found a trade partner — in a way, two — for Trevor Bauer, and they’ve also discovered the right-handed hitters the lineup has largely missed this season ahead of Wednesday’s trade deadline.
Following Tuesday night’s 2-0 loss to the Houston Astros, reports hit that the Indians had dealt Bauer to the Cincinnati Reds in a three-team deal that also involves the San Diego Padres. In return, the Indians are reportedly acquiring outfielder Yasiel Puig from the Cincinnati Reds and outfielder Franmil Reyes and left-handed pitcher Logan Allen from the Padres. Reds outfielder prospect Taylor Trammel is also reportedly headed to San Diego in the deal. Further details of the trade are still emerging.
Puig is the biggest name in the deal, but Reyes is the major asset. Reyes, who recently turned 24, becomes a significant long-term piece in the Indians’ lineup. He was a rookie last season and in 185 games in the majors has posted an .843 OPS. This season, he’s hit .253 with 27 home runs, eight doubles and 46 RBI. He’s also under club control through the 2024 season.
Puig, 28, is eligible for free agency this winter. This season, he’s hit .255 with a .785 OPS, 22 home runs, 15 doubles and 60 RBIs in 99 games.
Earlier, a source familiar with the discipline said Bauer was fined by Major League Baseball for heaving a ball from the pitcher’s mound over the center-field wall at Kansas City last weekend.
Bauer made the toss in the fifth inning of a 9-6 loss in Kansas City on Sunday. When manager Terry Francona emerged from the dugout to make a pitching change, Bauer turned, took a couple steps and threw the ball over the 410-foot mark.
Cubs get Phelps to bolster bullpen
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs added bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander David Phelps from Toronto for minor league righty Thomas Hatch.
Phelps tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow on March 17, 2017, during his final pitch in a spring training outing against the Los Angeles Angels, had surgery March 26 and did not return to the major leagues until this June 17. He had a 3.63 ERA in 17 relief appearances with the Blue Jays, going 0 for 2 in save chances.
To open a 40-man roster spot for Phelps, the Cubs moved left-hander Xavier Cedeno to the 60-day injured list.
Meanwhile, the Cubs placed reliever Pedro Strop on the 10-day injured list with tightness in his neck.
Braves pick up reliever Martin from Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas — The NL East-leading Atlanta Braves acquired reliever Chris Martin from the Texas Rangers for minor league pitcher Kolby Allard.
Martin was 0-2 with four saves and a 3.08 ERA in 38 appearances. The 33-year-old right-hander has allowed only three earned runs over his last 19 games since May 24. The 6-foot-8 Martin has 24 strikeouts and only one walk in 18 2/3 innings over that span for his hometown Rangers.
Elsewhere
White Sox: Shortstop Tim Anderson has been activated from the 10-day injured list, and Chicago recalled right-hander Carson Fulmer from Triple-A Charlotte. Chicago optioned outfielder Ryan Cordell to Charlotte. Pitcher Dylan Covey was optioned to the Triple-A team on Sunday after lasting just 14 pitches against Minnesota, an 11-1 loss that dropped him to 1-7.
Phillies: Philadelphia signed right-hander Blake Parker. He joined their bullpen in time for the series opener against San Francisco. Parker, who had a 4.21 ERA in 37 appearances this season with the Twins, recently cleared waivers.
