ATLANTA — Max Scherzer won for the first time in two months, Juan Soto homered and Washington beat the Atlanta Braves 9-4 Sunday to stop the NL East leaders’ nine-game winning streak, their longest in five years.
Yan Gomes homered twice, and Adam Eaton and Asdrúbal Cabrera each had three RBIs to help Washington end a four-game skid. The Nationals are nine games back of the Braves with three weeks left but opened a three-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for the top NL wild card.
Scherzer (10-5) had not gotten a decision in four starts since beating Kansas City on July 6, a span that included nearly a month on the injured list because of a bad back.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner won his eighth straight decision, allowing one run and two hits in six innings with nine strikeouts and two walks. He stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in the fourth by striking out Tyler Flowers.
Cardinals 2, Pirates 0: St. Louis righty Jack Flaherty overwhelmed Pittsburgh, striking out 10 against five hits and a walk over eight innings and notching a win for the sixth time in eight starts while dropping his post All-Star break ERA to 0.76.
Flaherty’s surge began with seven innings of two-hit ball against San Francisco on July 7. The Cardinals lost 1-0 that day, but the switch flipped. Flaherty has allowed just three earned runs 56 innings across eight starts since Aug. 1.
Brewers 8, Cubs 5: Tyler Austin drove a pinch-hit, three-run homer during the Brewers’ five-run fourth inning against Jon Lester, and Milwaukee beat the Chicago to earn another series victory.
Staked to a 3-1 lead, Lester (12-10) allowed RBI hits to Ryan Braun and Hernan Perez before Austin delivered his fourth pinch homer this season. Eric Thames added a solo shot off Lester in the sixth, and pinch-hitter Tyrone Taylor added an RBI single off Duane Underwood Jr. for his first major league hit.
Astros 22, Mariners 1: Gerrit Cole allowed one hit with 15 strikeouts in a season-high eight innings, and Houston routed and Seattle to complete a four-game sweep. Cole (16-5) walked none in winning his 12th straight decision and joined Pedro Martinez as the only pitchers in major league history with 14 or more strikeouts in three straight games.
Jake Marisnick and George Springer homered, and rookie Yordan Álvarez had a season-high six RBIs.
Dodgers 5, Giants 0: Matt Beaty homered to end a 12-inning scoreless streak, Corey Seager also connected and Los Angeles beat San Francisco to reduce its magic number to clinch the NL West to two. The Dodgers (93-52) can lock up their seventh consecutive division title Tuesday at Baltimore.
Phillies 10, Mets 7: Maikel Franco, Scott Kingery and former UVA standout Adam Haseley homered as Philadelphia overcame an early deficit and outlasted New York to further tighten the NL wild card race. The game took 4 hours, 29 minutes — a minute short of matching the longest nine-inning game in NL history.
Athletics 3, Tigers 1: Sean Manaea matched his career high by striking out 10 in his second start following shoulder surgery, and Oakland beat Detroit to give the Tigers their first 100-loss season since 2003. Manaea worked around a leadoff double in the sixth, then needed just six pitches to work through the seventh. He has a 0.75 ERA after two starts.
Rays 8, Blue Jays 3: Tyler Glasnow struck out five over two innings in his return from a four-month layoff caused by a strained right forearm, and Tampa Bay beat Toronto to complete a four-game sweep that left the Blue Jays as the fifth major league team on pace to lose 100 games. Austin Meadows and Avisail García homered for the Rays, who remained one game ahead of Oakland for the top AL wild card.
Indians 5, Twins 2: Mike Clevinger won his 10th straight decision, and Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor homered as Cleveland beat Minnesota. Clevinger (11-2) allowed two runs and four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in 6ß innings. He hasn’t lost since June 28. In his last 13 starts, Clevinger is 10-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 81 innings.
Reds 4, Diamondbacks 3: Relief pitcher and two-way player Michael Lorenzen lined a game-ending, pinch-hit double in the ninth inning to help Cincinnati snap Arizona’s five-game winning streak. Lorenzen is the first Reds pitcher with a walk-off hit since Randy Keisler in the 14th inning against Washington on May 24, 2005.
Padres 2, Rockies 1 (10): Wil Myers singled in Manny Machado with one out in the 10th inning to give San Diego a win over Colorado. It was the third career walkoff hit for Myers, who was picked off second base in the fourth inning, costing the Padres a run.
White Sox 5, Angels 1: Danny Mendick hit his first career home run, Jose Abreu got his 31st of the season, and Chicago beat Los Angeles. The Angels finished with five hits without injured Mike Trout and have lost 17 of their last 22 road games.
Rangers 10, Orioles 4: Nick Solak had three hits and four RBIs, Ronald Guzmán and Rougned Odor homered and Texas beat Baltimore to complete its first four-game sweep at Baltimore in 37 years.
Marlins 9, Royals 0: Sandy Alcantara became the first Marlins pitcher with two shutouts in his rookie season since Dontrelle Willis, and Miami beat Kansas City.
