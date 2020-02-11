Richmond Raceway president Dennis Bickmeier is attending Speedweeks in Daytona Beach, Fla. He is sending a daily postcard to bring readers of the Richmond Times-Dispatch behind the scenes.
We are one day closer to the Daytona 500 and the start of a new NASCAR season. On Tuesday, our team got its first full day of preparations for the return of racing to Richmond Raceway. With each passing hour, we can feel the anticipation of the new season along with our colleagues at NASCAR to the drivers, race teams and media.
Last year, Chesterfield’s Denny Hamlin won his second Daytona 500 in dramatic fashion. He rode the win to the Cup championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Although he did not bring home the championship, he is primed to represent Racing Virginia as one of the elite Cup contenders again this season. If we know anything about Virginians, it is that we persevere and have strength to take on any challenge. Could this be the year that Hamlin brings the Cup championship home to where he grew up watching his idols race at Richmond Raceway?
There are also some premier rookie drivers creating buzz. Christopher Bell with Leavine Family Racing, Tyler Reddick with Richard Childress Racing and Cole Custer with Stewart-Haas Racing are three of the most talented young drivers in the sport. Last season, the trio combined to win 21 of 33 races in the Xfinity Series with Reddick capturing back-to-back championships. Now they expand their rivalry on the premier stage of auto racing.
There is also a rookie driver who is familiar to Racing Virginia fans. Quin Houff of Weyers Cave will make his full-time debut in the NASCAR Cup Series with StarCom Racing’s No. 00. Houff has been competing in auto racing since he started in go-karts at age 8. He’s competed in the ARCA Series and Xfinity, and he was a multitime winner in the CARS Super Late Model Tour.
One of my favorite parts of Daytona Speedweeks is sharing the story of your home track in interviews with national and local media. With numerous appearances scheduled this week, including the MRN Radio broadcast of the Truck race on Friday night, I am always amazed at the opportunity to share the passion of the greater Richmond area for auto racing across the country.
Wednesday, I’ll take part in Daytona 500 Media Day. In about two months, we’ll host the Toyota spring race weekend on April 17-19. Get your tickets at richmondraceway.com.
