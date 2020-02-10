Richmond Raceway president Dennis Bickmeier is attending Speedweeks in Daytona Beach, Fla. He is sending a daily postcard to bring readers of the Richmond Times-Dispatch behind the scenes.
Our Richmond Raceway team arrived for Daytona Speedweeks on Monday. When you pass Daytona International Speedway for the first time each year, it feels like the start of something new. From visiting with race fans at gas stations and restaurants to seeing race teams and drivers supported on store fronts to the lights shining in the sky above the world center of racing, there is no doubt racing season is here.
As we made our way south, we could not stop talking about the Busch Clash at Daytona. From listening to the reaction on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to reviewing media coverage to reading fans’ response on social media, there is no doubt the race fired up everyone. The action in the exhibition was fierce as drivers were already racing hard for the victory with multiple crashes, renewed rivalries and colorful postrace comments.
On Monday, our second annual Richmond Raceway road trip concluded with visits to Lake View Motor Speedway in Nichols, S.C., and Golden Isles Speedway in Waynesville, Ga., in our Toyota Camry pace car and Toyota Tundra. The night ended with short-track racing as members of our team visited New Smyrna Speedway in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., for a night of action. There’s something about being near a Florida beach as the sounds of auto racing roar through the air.
Over the two-day road trip, our team visited tracks in five states, connecting with track staff and race fans. It is great to hear the stories from our team about their visits to the tracks. The stories of local track owners and drivers competing for championships in their communities are impactful. Through RacingVirginia.com, we are committed to continuing to promote and support grassroots racing across Virginia.
It is going to be a great start to the season at Daytona. On April 17-19, we’ll do the same as NASCAR’s best return for the Toyota spring race weekend at Richmond Raceway. Get your tickets at richmondraceway.com.
