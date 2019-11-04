ASHBURN - The NFL requires teams to give players four days off during the bye week, and that's exactly how many days off the Washington Redskins will get.
The decision by interim coach Bill Callahan breaks with recent precedent in Ashburn. Former coach Jay Gruden would conduct final meetings and release the players on either Monday or Tuesday, the same as Mike Shanahan before him.
Callahan will speak with reporters during his normal 3 p.m. press conference on Monday.
A quick sampling of NFL teams revealed that most allow their players five or more days off during the bye week, though the New England Patriots, under coach Bill Belichick, have always kept players until Wednesday.
Callahan has a compelling reason to keep players in town - it will afford the Redskins an extra practice with rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who did not get much practice time with the first-team offense under Gruden.
On the other hand, the Redskins are 1-8, and seemingly have little to play for down the stretch.
"You just have to continue to get better," running back Adrian Peterson said on Sunday afternoon. "The goal now is 8-8. It was 9-7, now it's 8-8. That's how you look at it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
No more Kamp Kupcake for the Redskins, at least until Coach Bill Callahan is fired by the owner.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.