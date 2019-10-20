Now this is a serious World Series throwdown.
Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke vs. Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin — all of them All-Star starters, still pitching at their peak.
It’s a mound meeting that every fan can enjoy when the Houston Astros meet the Washington Nationals.
“We’ve got the best pitcher in the world going. And then after that, we’ve got the best pitcher in the world going, too. And then after that, we’ve got the best pitcher in the world going, too,” Astros third baseman Alex Bregman said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Bregman and fellow MVP candidate Anthony Rendon certainly did their parts to make this the Year of the Home Run. And Jose Altuve lit up Minute Maid Park with his walk-off homer Saturday to beat the Yankees in the AL Championship Series.
But the focus of this Fall Classic is on the rotations. Houston opened as a 2-1 favorite at the Las Vegas sportsbooks.
Cole is set to throw the first pitch on Tuesday night in Houston. He led the majors with 326 strikeouts, was second to Verlander (Goochland, ODU) in the big leagues with 20 wins and topped the AL with a 2.50 ERA.
He also is 19-0 in his past 25 starts. That includes 3-0 in the playoffs, allowing one earned run in 22ª innings while fanning 32.
He’s also wary of Rendon.
“Anthony Rendon is one of the greatest hitters in the game right now,” Cole said. “There’s no real way to get him out. You just kind of hope that he misses some balls or he scorches them right at your guys, I guess.
“I’ve been watching him since I was in college. It’s very unique what he’s been able to do and he’s just a pleasure to watch play.”
The 107-win Astros are trying to capture their second crown in three years, while the wild card Nationals are making their Series debut.
“The World Series comes through Houston. I like the sound of that. I think it should be that way for many years to come,” Bregman said.
The emphasis on pitching should be no slight to Bregman and other big hitters: Altuve, the ALCS MVP, postseason star George Springer and top shortstops Trea Turner and Carlos Correa. And not to overlook the young stars on this stage for the first time, rookies like Juan Soto and Yordan Alvarez.
Yet in an era when teams search for new pitching strategies — witness the Astros’ parade of relievers in Game 6 of the ALCS — the two clubs left figure to rely heavily on their starters.
Fine by Houston manager AJ Hinch.
“Philosophically, whether it’s about the new-age opener or pulling guys third time through, most of the people that support that haven’t had Verlander or Cole on their team,” he said.
For Washington, the city gets its first World Series since the Senators played in 1933. For the Nationals, the old October question: rest or rust?
The Nationals will have a full week between games while the Astros get only two days off. Last year, Boston had two more days of rest and beat the Dodgers. But before that, the past nine champions were the clubs that had less rest.
Martinez isn’t worried.
“These guys have played unbelievably. I think they needed a break. Some guys really needed a break,” he said. “Heal their bodies a little bit.”
Saturday’s game
Astros 6, Yankees 4: Jose Altuve delivered a two-run walk-off home run off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman in the bottom of the ninth inning as host Houston won its second American League pennant in three years.
Houston led 4-2 before New York’s DJ LeMahieu hit a two-run homer off Astros closer Roberto Osuna in the top of the ninth to tie it.
Yuli Gurriel hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and flashy outfield defense helped Houston’s eliminate the Yankees.
Gary Sanchez had an RBI single in the second and Gio Urshela homered in the fourth for the Yankees.
