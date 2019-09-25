Bears Redskins Football

Chicago wide receiver Taylor Gabriel caught a pass for a touchdown in front of Washington cornerback Josh Norman in the first half of the Bears’ victory Monday night.

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack hit Washington quarterback Case Keenum to cause a fumble in the first half of the Redskins’ home loss Monday night.

ASHBURN - The Washington Redskins practiced Wednesday without quarterback Case Keenum, who was listed with a foot injury.

Keenum spent a long period of time in the medical room after Monday night's loss to the Bears, and was reportedly in a walking boot on Wednesday.

The Redskins have two backups - rookie Dwayne Haskins and veteran Colt McCoy, though McCoy is out with a foot injury of his own.

Wednesday's practice was scheduled to be a non-contact walkthrough. Keenum is expected to be ready for Sunday's game.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden will address reporters at about 5:30 p.m.

