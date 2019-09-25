ASHBURN - The Washington Redskins practiced Wednesday without quarterback Case Keenum, who was listed with a foot injury.
Keenum spent a long period of time in the medical room after Monday night's loss to the Bears, and was reportedly in a walking boot on Wednesday.
The Redskins have two backups - rookie Dwayne Haskins and veteran Colt McCoy, though McCoy is out with a foot injury of his own.
Wednesday's practice was scheduled to be a non-contact walkthrough. Keenum is expected to be ready for Sunday's game.
Redskins coach Jay Gruden will address reporters at about 5:30 p.m.
