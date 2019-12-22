LANDOVER, Md. - Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins was sacked by Markus Golden of the New York Giants on the first play of the second half of Sunday's game between the teams, and left with an ankle injury.
Haskins was down on the field for a minute after being tackled by the ankles, but walked off with help before being carried to the locker room on a cart.
He returned to the sideline a few minutes later, but the team reported that he was doubtful to return to the game. Case Keenum took over as Washington's quarterback.
Haskins was the Redskins' first-round draft pick. He was 12-of-15 for 133 yards and 2 touchdowns at the time he left the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.