It's Jones vs. Haskins when Giants visit Redskins

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins warming up before the start of the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md.

 Patrick Semansky

LANDOVER, Md. - Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins was sacked by Markus Golden of the New York Giants on the first play of the second half of Sunday's game between the teams, and left with an ankle injury.

Haskins was down on the field for a minute after being tackled by the ankles, but walked off with help before being carried to the locker room on a cart.

He returned to the sideline a few minutes later, but the team reported that he was doubtful to return to the game. Case Keenum took over as Washington's quarterback.

Haskins was the Redskins' first-round draft pick. He was 12-of-15 for 133 yards and 2 touchdowns at the time he left the game.

