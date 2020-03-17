1 Racing at all levels feels the sting of the coronavirus pandemic. Among the events across the commonwealth that have been postponed (makeup dates will be announced):
Richmond Raceway: The Track Laps for Charity — benefiting the Bair Foundation — scheduled for Sunday and the Checkered Flag 10K, 5K and Kids Run scheduled for April 4; other postponements include the Virginia Credit Union LIVE! concerts at Richmond Raceway featuring Cody Jinks (April 17), Chicago (May 3) and Dropkick Murphys and Rancid (May 4).
South Boston Speedway: The season-opening Who’s Your Driver NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150 scheduled for this Saturday
Southside Speedway: The J.M. Wilkinson Memorial Opening Night on Friday, March 27
Langley Speedway: The facility is suspending the start of its 2020 season, which was scheduled to open on Saturday, March 28.
Virginia International Raceway: The facility is suspending operations until Wednesday, April 1.
Virginia Motor Speedway: The facility is suspending the start of its 2020 season, which was scheduled to open on Saturday, April 4.
Motor Mile Speedway and Dragway: The facility is suspending the start of its 2020 season through Friday, May 15.
2 For those in need of an auto racing diversion, iRacing can help fill the void. With several NASCAR drivers, spotters and crew having a surprise weekend off when Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway was postponed Friday, some took to their computers for the Replacements 100 on Sunday afternoon. Josh Williams, the spotter for Ryan Blaney, won the race, with Cup driver and online racing legend William Byron finishing second. The biggest name involved — Dale Earnhardt Jr., a longtime enthusiast of online racing — finished eighth in the 35-car event. As an admitted iRacing novice, I was surprised how similar the broadcast version of the race mirrored traditional NASCAR television and radio presentations: announcers covering individual parts of the track, analysts discussing drivers’ decisions and replays of passes and cars making contact. It’s not the same as actual NASCAR racing, but it’s also not a bad distraction for a few hours each week while we wait for the real stuff to return. You can watch last week’s event and stay updated about any future events at Twitch.tv/podiumesports, and follow @KevinHamlin — who did a lot of the work behind the scenes for Sunday’s race — on Twitter to find out how to get involved in iRacing.
